John Swinney will set out new Scottish Government funding for a "landmark" carbon capture and storage project in the north east.
On Monday, he will visit the Acorn project in St Fergus, Aberdeenshire, which plans to store carbon underneath the North Sea using pipelines.
The UK Government confirmed funding for the project last year and Labour backed the move in its manifesto ahead of this month's general election which it won.
Mr Swinney will also meet seafood businesses as he travels to nearby Peterhead.
READ MORE: Explained in five minutes: Carbon capture and storage
Speaking ahead of his visit to the north east, the First Minister said: "Carbon capture and storage will play a huge role in Scotland's net-zero future.
"The Scottish Government is wholly committed to supporting the Acorn project, which will take advantage of our access to vast CO2 storage potential and our opportunities to repurpose existing oil and gas infrastructure.
"Scotland's energy transition presents one of the greatest economic and social opportunities of our time.
"This landmark project will help to support a just transition for oil and gas workers in the north east and across the country, by drawing upon their world-leading skills and expertise to create many good, green jobs in the coming years."
READ MORE: Carbon cluster plan to provide Aberdeen jobs boost
He continued: "The north east is also a powerhouse of Scotland's world-class, seafood processing sector, which contributes massively to our economy. According to recent figures, the region alone is home to more than 3,379 full-time equivalent jobs.
"The Scottish Government will continue to engage and work closely with the sector, and communities, to ensure that Scotland's fishing industry, the wider seafood sector, and our marine environment can thrive sustainably."
Carbon capture and storage is a method for capturing carbon dioxide created by industrial processes from the atmosphere.
The gas is compressed and, using legacy oil and gas infrastructure such as pipelines in the North Sea, is transported and permanently stored underground.
CCS has been identified by major energy producers as a major hope in the drive to limit greenhouse gas emissions and help the UK achieve its net zero target by 2050.
Oil and gas producers say it allows them to use their skills and resources to play a key role in the energy transition. However, the technology is still understood to be in its infancy.
Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Aberdeenshire in July last year to announce funding for the Acorn project.
But on his visit, he acknowledged that the technology does not yet work.
He told journalists that “if we can get that technology to work, and to bring the cost down” it “can be hugely helpful for us to transition to net zero”.
The Acorn carbon capture project has been used as a political football over recent years after it missed out on the first round of UK Government funding – delaying the project getting up and running.
The Scotland Office has been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here