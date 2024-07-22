The UK Government confirmed funding for the project last year and Labour backed the move in its manifesto ahead of this month's general election which it won.

Mr Swinney will also meet seafood businesses as he travels to nearby Peterhead.

Speaking ahead of his visit to the north east, the First Minister said: "Carbon capture and storage will play a huge role in Scotland's net-zero future.

"The Scottish Government is wholly committed to supporting the Acorn project, which will take advantage of our access to vast CO2 storage potential and our opportunities to repurpose existing oil and gas infrastructure.

"Scotland's energy transition presents one of the greatest economic and social opportunities of our time.

"This landmark project will help to support a just transition for oil and gas workers in the north east and across the country, by drawing upon their world-leading skills and expertise to create many good, green jobs in the coming years."

He continued: "The north east is also a powerhouse of Scotland's world-class, seafood processing sector, which contributes massively to our economy. According to recent figures, the region alone is home to more than 3,379 full-time equivalent jobs.

"The Scottish Government will continue to engage and work closely with the sector, and communities, to ensure that Scotland's fishing industry, the wider seafood sector, and our marine environment can thrive sustainably."

Carbon capture and storage is a method for capturing carbon dioxide created by industrial processes from the atmosphere.

The gas is compressed and, using legacy oil and gas infrastructure such as pipelines in the North Sea, is transported and permanently stored underground.

CCS has been identified by major energy producers as a major hope in the drive to limit greenhouse gas emissions and help the UK achieve its net zero target by 2050.

Oil and gas producers say it allows them to use their skills and resources to play a key role in the energy transition. However, the technology is still understood to be in its infancy.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Aberdeenshire in July last year to announce funding for the Acorn project.

But on his visit, he acknowledged that the technology does not yet work.

He told journalists that “if we can get that technology to work, and to bring the cost down” it “can be hugely helpful for us to transition to net zero”.

The Acorn carbon capture project has been used as a political football over recent years after it missed out on the first round of UK Government funding – delaying the project getting up and running.

The Scotland Office has been approached for comment.