It also found that a record 1,875 of long term empty properties were put into new use in 2023-24 taking the total number of homes returned to use to 10,889 since the partnership began.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville declared a national housing emergency in May and ten local authorities including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fife, Argyll and Bute and West Lothian - have made declarations for their areas.

The announcement from Ms Somerville during a Labour-led debate though was criticised by opposition parties as it came months after ministers cut £200m from the government's affordable housing budget.

Tahmina Nizam, national manager for the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership said: “The impact of the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership and empty homes officers across the country was recognised in the independent audit of empty homes work published by the Scottish Government last year.

"It is demonstrated again by the figures in the report we have published today.

“With more local authorities declaring housing emergencies over the past few months and the Scottish Government itself declaring a housing emergency in May, we know that bringing empty homes back into use will play a crucial part in meeting housing demand locally and nationally.

"The best way for local authorities to ensure we make full use of empty homes would be to expand their empty homes services and increase the resources they allocate to empty homes work as a whole.”

The SHEP's Impact Report also highlighted how a number of the local authorities who have declared a housing emergency – including the Edinburgh, Fife and West Lothian - are increasing their commitment to empty homes work by appointing additional empty homes officers.

However, it also noted that Moray Council is planning to discontinue its dedicated empty homes service this month, which will mean that homes that could be brought back to use as much needed social or affordable housing will remain empty.

Scottish Labour Housing spokesman Mark Griffin said: "Scotland is in the grips of a housing emergency and far too many Scots don't have a safe, secure home.

"We need to ramp up the work to bring empty homes back into use, and Scottish Labour has set out plans to do so - including Council Tax changes, compulsory sale and rental powers for councils, and our £1 homes scheme.

"The SNP government is failing and should be using every power at its disposal to tackle this housing emergency."

Housing Minister Paul McLennan said: “This report demonstrates the benefit that returning long-term empty homes back into use can have on communities in Scotland.

"The Scottish Government has invested over £3.7 million in the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership, including funding to embed dedicated empty homes officers within councils. Since 2010, this has helped to return almost 11,000 properties to active use, providing much needed homes for families.

“Bringing empty homes back into use is one of the most cost-effective ways of increasing housing stock and I want to see every local authority working with the partnership. I want to make clear that councils can also utilise the ring-fenced revenue they derive from council tax on second and empty homes to fund these essential empty homes services.”

The housing emergencies have seen the number of homeless applications in Scotland increase. There were 39,006 homelessness applications recorded in 2022-23 - up by 9% compared to 2021-22 (35,759).