The funding will focus on Britain’s protected landscapes, including national parks and national landscapes in England and Wales, areas of outstanding natural beauty in Northern Ireland, and national parks and other areas in Scotland.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund said the initiative will empower different landowners, such as public and private organisations, estates, farmers and communities, to collaborate on making a lasting impact.

Read More:

The money will allow for new local partnerships to undertake enterprising projects and create a network of “protected landscapes” across the country, it added.

Landowners will be able to apply for the money over the next decade.

Julian Glover, Heritage Fund trustee, said: “We have some of the most beautiful, loved and famous landscapes in the world but they can do a lot more for nature and more for people.

“This is a chance to make them flourish by working with those who know them best, from naturalists to businesses and farmers.

“This programme goes beyond investing in land and nature recovery to back the people who make landscapes thrive.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Our natural heritage sites boost local economies, are home to an array of precious wildlife and help to give us a greater understanding of our connection to the past.

“This new investment from the National Lottery Heritage Fund will ensure that we can preserve our landscapes for future generations, while providing opportunities for young people and increasing access for all.”

Tony Juniper, chairman of Natural England, said: “Recovering nature requires collaboration across all parts of society and this project will help to build a network of partnerships across the country to improve our natural environment.

“We need to act now to tackle the nature crisis at a landscape scale, and the projects funded through Landscape Connections are an important step forward to reverse these historic declines.”

Richard Benwell, chief executive of Wildlife and Countryside Link, said: “Long-term, large-scale funding is essential for restoring the UK’s critical natural infrastructure.

“The National Lottery Heritage Fund has set a model with this excellent initiative, which government and the private sector should follow in the race to halt the decline of nature.”

Landscapes Connection is the latest National Lottery Heritage Fund initiative, and was shaped in consultation with stakeholder groups right across the UK, the organisation said.

It will be delivered as part of the fund’s 10-year strategy, Heritage 2033.