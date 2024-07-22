Two years ago strikes took place in 18 of the 32 council areas, with the streets of Glasgow and Edinburgh overflowing with litter.

Public Health Scotland was forced to issue a health warning, with the strikes eventually ended after a 10% pay increase for the lowest paid staff was agreed.

Unison, the biggest union representing waste and recycling workers, have already rejected a new offer from Cosla which they said put "absolutely no more money on the table".

It offered a 3.2% rise from April 1 this year to the end of May next year.

GMB and Unite took the weekend to consider the offer, and are expected to announce a decision on Monday.

Katie Hagmann, Cosla's resources spokeswoman, said: "We have been clear in all discussions with trade unions that the offer is also at the very limit of affordability for councils given the challenging financial situation we are facing.

"We must respect all our trade union colleagues and wait to hear from both GMB and Unite allowing time for their committees to meet before making any further comment."