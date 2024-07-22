BT has been fined £17.5m after a network failure meant 14,000 emergency calls were unable to made.
The company connects 999 and 112 calls in the UK and provides relay services for deaf and speech-impaired people.
On Sunday 25 June 2023, BT experienced a network fault that affected its ability to connect calls to emergency services between 06:24 and 16:56.
During the incident, nearly 14,000 call attempts – from 12,392 different callers – were unsuccessful, though there were no reports of serious harm as a result.
The incident also caused disruption to text relay calls, which meant people with hearing and speech difficulties were unable to make any calls, including to friends, family, businesses and services.
Read More:
-
Two unions to announce decision on bin strikes after new offer from Cosla
-
-
IT chaos reveals fragility of the world's business infrastructure
An investigation was opened by Ofcom, which found that BT did not have sufficient warning systems in place for when this kind of incident occurs, nor did it have adequate procedures for promptly assessing the severity, impact and likely cause of any such incident or for identifying mitigating actions.
The regulator identified three key stages in the incident.
In the first, between 06:24 and 07:33, the emergency call handling system was disrupted by what was later found to be a configuration error in a file on BT's server.
In the second stage, from 07.33 to 8.50, the company looked to switch to its' disaster recovery platform but this was unsuccessful due to human error and the incident grew from affecting some calls to a total outage of the system.
Ofcom found "this was a result of instructions being poorly documented, and the team being unfamiliar with the process".
From 8.50 until 16.56 the rate of unsuccessful calls decreased once traffic was migrated successfully to the disaster recovery platform. However, usual service was not fully restored initially as the disaster recovery platform struggled with demand.
The regulator ruled that BT did not have sufficient warning systems in place for when this kind of incident occurs, nor did it have adequate procedures for promptly assessing the severity, impact and likely cause of any such incident or for identifying mitigating actions.
It further found that BT’s disaster recovery platform had insufficient capacity and functionality to deal with a level of demand that might reasonably be expected.
While no confirmed reports of serious harm to members of the public were documented, "the potential degree of harm was extremely significant" and BT was fined £17.5m.
Suzanne Cater, Ofcom’s director of enforcement, said: “Being able to contact the emergency services can mean the difference between life and death, so in the event of any disruption to their networks, providers must be ready to respond quickly and effectively.
“In this case, BT fell woefully short of its responsibilities and was ill-prepared to deal with such a large-scale outage, putting its customers at unacceptable risk.
“Today’s fine sends a broader warning to all firms -– if you’re not properly prepared to deal with disruption to your networks, we’ll hold you to strict account on behalf of consumers.”
Ofcom said: "BT self-reported the incident, in line with its obligations, and provided regular updates. BT has also cooperated fully with our investigation and has provided Ofcom with information in a timely manner when requested."
BT has been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here