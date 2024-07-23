Despite some early wins, his army was routed at the Battle of Culloden, the last pitched battle on British soil, and the prince was forced to flee to Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides before being taken, disguised, on a boat to Skye and ultimately fleeing to France.

In January 1746, months before Culloden, he took ill and convalesced at Bannockburn House. The large bedroom where he stayed, situated on the first floor’s west wing, is adorned with a delicate plaster frieze of mermaids and has multiple layers of ancient wooden panelling, some of which are hand hewn and painted.

The Prince stayed at Bannockburn House at the behest of Sir Hugh Paterson, 3rd Baronet of Bannockburn, when the Jacobite army laid siege of Stirling Castle.

During his time there, the Prince also met Sir Hugh’s niece, Clementina Walkinshaw, who nursed him back to health. A romance bloomed between the pair which carried on for many years after the Rising and they had a daughter, Charlotte, Duchess of Albany.

According to the oral tradition of the house, the pretender to the throne also suffered an assassination attempt during his time at Bannockburn House.

Legend had it that a musket shot through his bedroom window missed the sleeping prince and embedded itself in the wall, but evidence of the shot was never found.

In April of this year though a group of volunteer researchers on the House’s History Team discovered a secret panel - underneath which the hole from the musket ball was found.

Left to Right: Catherine Bradley, lead volunteer researcher at Bannockburn House; Professor Murray Pittock, University of Glasgow; Anne Monaghan, leader of the Bannockburn House History Team and Dr Murray Cook, Stirling Council Archaeologist (Image: University of Glasgow)

Leading Jacobite historian Professor Murray Pittock of the University of Glasgow, and Stirling Council Archaeologist, Dr Murray Cook, both confirmed the authenticity of the find.

Professor Pittock, author of Culloden, The Myth of the Jacobite Clans, Jacobitism and many other works, said: “I am pleased to endorse that Bannockburn House Trust has almost certainly discovered forensic evidence of an assassination attempt on Prince Charles in 1746.

"This is critically important not only for our understanding of the Rising but also for the role the attack may have played in intensifying the relationship between Charles and Clementina Walkinshaw, which led to the birth of his only child.”

Dr Cook said: "I have visited the bedroom many times over the years and always tried to imagine the Prince and the resulting confusion from the musket fire and sounds of smashing glass alerting everyone to the assassin.

"However, to see the damage and to touch the spot sent a thrill down my spine - an incredible tangible experience and worth visiting Bannockburn House for this alone.”

The bullet hole discovered by a team at Bannockburn House (Image: University of Glasgow)

The Trust volunteers had been searching for the hole but had nothing to go on. Then volunteers arranged a visit with an 89-year-old Edinburgh resident, whose aunt was housekeeper for the last owner in residence, who provided the crucial lead. He told History Team Lead, Anne Monaghan and fellow history volunteer Anna Morrison that his aunt had taken great pride in looking after the bullet hole. As soon as they arrived back in Stirling, they contacted Catherine Bradley, lead volunteer researcher for the charity, who met them the next day to investigate the room.

She said: "Anne and I noticed what appeared to be the edge of an inset panel in the wall when cleaning out the room furniture recently for conservation. I suspected that is where it may have been.

"It is across from a window, now hidden by paneling later put in the room sometime in the 1880s. I just didn’t have the evidence to look until now. It was an exciting moment as I opened it. I carefully lifted the panel and saw the splintered wood and I knew we’d found something very special.

"Anne asked me what I saw, and I remember giggling and saying, wonderful things! I knew we needed to be very careful not to damage it, so we documented it, covered it back up, and called in the cavalry."

Stirling Council Leader, Cllr Chris Kane said: “In the year of Stirling’s 900th anniversary celebrations, it’s remarkable that we’re still unearthing new discoveries about the area’s rich past – but this one is particularly exciting.

"This astonishing find at Bannockburn House sheds new light on the story of Bonnie Prince Charlie and one of the most tumultuous episodes in Scottish and British history.

“We are proud that Stirling is at the heart of the nation’s history which is showcased at our wide range of world-class attractions and impressive built heritage like Bannockburn House.

"It’s why people from all across the world are drawn into the area every year and we look forward to welcoming more visitors during our 900th birthday celebrations.”

However, the Bannockburn House Trust warned the remarkable find is now under threat from severe water ingress caused by the deterioration of the building.

Donations to a crowdfunding campaign to save the building can be made here.