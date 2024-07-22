Russell Findlay has announced he is standing for the leadership of the Scottish Conservative party.
Former journalist Findlay aims to replace Douglas Ross as leader, who has served as leader of the Scottish Conservatives since 2020 and announced his decision to stand down after a failed bid become the Member of Parliament for Aberdeenshire North and Moray.
Today Findlay became the first official leadership contender to declare, stepping up after three years as an MSP and months on the national campaign trail where he has earned a reputation among grassroots Tories as a vocal opponent of the Scottish National Party and Scottish independence.
Declaring his bid for leadership he said: "The next Scottish Parliament elections in 2026 will be a defining moment which sets Scotland on a new course.
"Change is coming in Scotland. I want us to lead it - and to do so as proud and passionate Conservatives.
"We must refocus our efforts from predominantly battling against independence to instead leading a patriotic conservative movement that stands for aspiration and ambition.
"We've got to set out a positive conservative vision that appeals to the interests, hopes and needs of ordinary people the length and breadth of Scotland.
"We need to provide tangible, practical and pragmatic ideas and solutions that will change everyday lives for the better.
"Our policies must demolish the barriers which stand in the way of ordinary Scots and the fulfilment of their full potential.
"I hear regularly that 'politicians are all the same'. I believe the Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party, under my leadership, can be different.
"I'm standing as a candidate for the leadership of the Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party because I believe we have the chance to change Scotland for the better.
"I want to appeal to anyone who is fed up with the stifling left-wing consensus at Holyrood to join me as we build the positive, modern conservative movement that Scotland needs."
But who is Russell Findlay and what is his history?
Life as a journalist
Mr Findlay spent most of his working life as a journalist establishing himself as an award-winning investigative reporter for the Sunday Mail and going on to work for the Scottish Sun and STV.
Notable stories during that time included his work on the disappearance of Margaret Fleming and subsequent fight for justice.
However, it was in crime reporting, namely in Scotland's ongoing drug wars and the long-running battle between the Daniels and Lyons crime clans, where Findlay consistently broke exclusives and shed light on the violence, dealings and perpetrators.
Those gang wars were the subject of three of four books written by Findlay, including The Ice Man, which was co-written with fellow journalist Jim Wilson and tells the story of Glasgow hitman and crime lord, Jamie Stevenson.
After leaving STV he joined the Scottish Conservatives as director of communications before deciding to run as an MSP.
Acid attack
Findlay's fourth book, 'Acid Attack', tells of his personal war with criminals, which reached a near-fatal crescendo just days before Christmas in 2015 when he was targeted by a hitman on his doorstep in Glasgow.
Findlay's daughter initially answered the door to William Burns, who had disguised himself as a postman to carry out the attack. Burns threw acid directly into Findlay's face and was wielding a knife when the journalist fought back. Findlay restrained his attacker and held him until police arrived. Witnesses heard Findlay ask his attacker 'why did they send a fat clown like you as a hitman?' and Findlay later posted on social media that Burns had left his teeth in his front driveway.
Court would later hear how Findlay required plastic surgery following the attack and was fortunate not to have been blinded. After Burns was given a 15-year sentence the jury was also told how the attempted hit on Findlay took place just months after Burns had been freed from a 15-year sentence for shooting a woman during a post-office robbery in 2001.
His time as an MSP
Mr Findlay initially ran for Holyrood as the candidate for Paisley, losing the vote but being elected on the party list for the West Scotland region.
In the Scottish Parliament he has focused largely on justice issues and notable successes include his campaign to halt drug-soaked mail from entering Scottish prisons. Following a high-profile overdose at a high security prison and repeated incidents and interventions by Findlay the Scottish Government agreed to a new system where mail would be photocopied and then distributed to prisoners.
He’s also been a vocal critic of the SNP’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill.
