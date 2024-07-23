FOR EV, the nascent Scottish electric vehicle infrastructure provider, has expanded its team with the appointment of Graham Neill as chief financial officer.
Mr Neill, who has a background in professional services, debt finance, and private equity, has joined the firm from his previous role as investment director at N4 Partners. He brings “exceptional” expertise in strategy and finance to the role, FOR EV said, having worked with several global businesses in sectors such as oil and gas, renewables, and financial services.
Mr Neill’s appointment comes shortly after FOR EV raised a further £10 million from the Scottish National Investment Bank to boost the roll-out of its infrastructure network. It was the second time the firm had raised £10m from the development bank, and third time overall that the SNIB has backed the company, following an initial investment of £2m in 2021.
Mr Neill said: “Making this move into the EV sector is a very exciting next step in my career. The EV world has grown significantly over the past decade, and this is only set to continue at pace as more fleets and drivers embrace electric vehicles. It’s a fast-moving industry, and one that supports Government ambition both in Scotland and the UK.
“As a company that puts all of its effort into positively impacting both people and the planet, FOR EV has established a leading market position within the EV sector and is perfectly positioned to lead the pack. I look forward to contributing to its growth journey.”
Steve Dunlop, chief executive of FOR EV, said: “Graham joins our team with fantastic knowledge of the financial landscape. After several years of growth, we’re now at a pivotal point in FOR EV’s success as we venture the wider market for funding to underpin our next growth stage.
“Graham will be pivotal to realising our aspirations to help even more businesses in their transition towards sustainable EV fleets.”
