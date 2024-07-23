READ MORE: Scottish port 'future-proofed' as EV firm targets roll-out

Mr Neill’s appointment comes shortly after FOR EV raised a further £10 million from the Scottish National Investment Bank to boost the roll-out of its infrastructure network. It was the second time the firm had raised £10m from the development bank, and third time overall that the SNIB has backed the company, following an initial investment of £2m in 2021.

Mr Neill said: “Making this move into the EV sector is a very exciting next step in my career. The EV world has grown significantly over the past decade, and this is only set to continue at pace as more fleets and drivers embrace electric vehicles. It’s a fast-moving industry, and one that supports Government ambition both in Scotland and the UK.

“As a company that puts all of its effort into positively impacting both people and the planet, FOR EV has established a leading market position within the EV sector and is perfectly positioned to lead the pack. I look forward to contributing to its growth journey.”

Steve Dunlop, chief executive of FOR EV, said: “Graham joins our team with fantastic knowledge of the financial landscape. After several years of growth, we’re now at a pivotal point in FOR EV’s success as we venture the wider market for funding to underpin our next growth stage.

“Graham will be pivotal to realising our aspirations to help even more businesses in their transition towards sustainable EV fleets.”