The proposal is a joint bid from Galloway National Park Association and the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO biosphere team. It argues the case for the National Park to be in the area by highlighting its diverse landscapes, scenic coastlines, and rich cultural heritage.

Rob Lucas, Chair of Galloway National Park Association said: “This is fantastic news that the case for Galloway to be proposed as Scotland’s third National Park has been recognised.

“It would bring transformational economic and environmental benefits to the area and strengthen our local communities.

“We are grateful to the thousands who attended events and shared their views over the last seven years which helped to shape our bid. We look forward to contributing actively to the next important step in the process for putting a National Park at the heart of a sustainable future for Galloway.”

Galloway would become the first area to receive National Park Status since 2003, joining Cairngorms, and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

The Scottish Government has committed to having a new National Park by 2026 and as part of the process earmarked Galloway for the new status. Following the public consultation that NatureScot is carrying out, the government will make its final decision, and order a further consultation. The Scottish Parliament will then approve the status.

During a visit to Shambellie House within the proposed new park, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said while the bid is still only a proposal, there are no areas competing for the status after Loch Awe, Scottish Borders and Tay Forest bids were dismissed in favour of Galloway.

She said: “After carefully considering all of the nominations we received, I am very pleased that we are proposing to create a new National Park for Scotland in Galloway.

“The proposal is community led, has the backing of many local businesses and makes a strong case on the benefits that national park status will bring for people who live in the area, for the local economy and for the environment.

“At this stage it is still a proposal. NatureScot will now lead a consultation with local people, communities and businesses to gauge support and to look at specifics like the proposed boundary, and how it should take account of local circumstances and help to meet the needs of communities.

“We received nominations for new National Parks from some really special places – Lochaber, Loch Awe, Scottish Borders and Tay Forest. I would like to thank everyone who worked so hard on these proposals and all other communities who came together to explore the idea of a new National Park. The competition was extremely tough and the bids have clearly shown the outstanding natural and cultural heritage we have in Scotland, as well as people’s ambitions for the rural communities they live in”

The news has been welcomed by the Scottish Green Party and Ramblers Scotland, a charity that works to promote the use of the country's outdoor spaces.

Co-Leader of the Scottish Greens, Lorna Slater said the new status for Galloway will be 'transformative' for local communities and nature.

She said: “I am delighted that the Scottish Government has followed through on this commitment and that it is Galloway that has been chosen.

“Our National Parks are really special places that are celebrated around the world, which is why the Scottish Greens pushed so hard for this new one to be created.

“All of the nominations were excellent, and this was a particularly bold vision that was based on positive and sustainable rural redevelopment and thriving biodiversity.

“This will have a transformative impact for local nature and communities, and will bring in a lot of vital investment, protections and opportunities. It will give local people, farmers and businesses the chance to build the park in their vision and serve as a beacon for a greener Scotland.

“There was considerable interest in the process, with bids from across our country, and I hope that there will be more National Parks to follow in the years ahead.”

The Herald previously reported that the Scottish Government's plan to create a new National Park status had been described as a 'vanity project', as a Freedom of Information request revealed they had spent more than £300,000.

As of May 2024, the largest portion of the expenditure, totalling £140,224, went towards nomination support funding.

Nature Scot was awarded £100,000 while the cost of impact assessment totals £48,269.22 so far. The remainder of the £315,881.29 was spent on consultation, which has cost £27,387.77.

It's not yet known how much the newly commissioned public consultation will cost, but the findings will be submitted to Ministers in April 2025.

The Scottish Government has published a statutory proposal and reporter requirements for the new National Park today as the process to confirm Galloway’s new status begins.

Chair of NatureScot, Professor Colin Galbraith added: “We welcome the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs’ commission to investigate the proposed location of Galloway for Scotland’s next National Park.

“We are looking forward to the extensive opportunity for consultation this Reporter role demands, building on our experience with Scotland’s first two national parks.

“In preparing our advice, we will consult widely with everyone who has an interest in this special place. We will make a particular effort to meet and listen to people who live and work in the area as it is these voices which will be crucial if Scotland is to establish its third National Park that can deliver a successful partnership for people and nature.”