Beating stiff competition to be selected as joint winners were Knight’s Kitchen and Planet G.

Knight’s Kitchen is a family-run business serving home-cooked soul food, inspired by Mama’s Kenyan jikoni, or kitchen.

Hailing from East Africa, the team draws upon influences from across the continent to deliver the flavours and culture of Kenya to festivals and events around Scotland.

Planet G Food proudly cook plant-based versions of the nation’s favourite junk food from scratch.

Disheartened by the unsustainable practices in commercial kitchen, Chef Gemma and wife Marta are on a journey to make an impact with positive change through their food.

In the weeks running up to the competition , the duo spoke with the Herald about their hopes of winning with the help of a fully vegan haggis burger.

Negro said: “We sometimes feel that being a plant-based business, we need to push harder with our food.

“People tend to be less willing to try things if they’re vegan.

“Winning the Scottish Street Food Awards would open so many doors for us and help us to prove that our food is as good as, or better than, any meat version.

“We’re representing the country too with our homemade haggis burger, so that would be amazing to bring to the European finals."

Richard Johnson, founder Food Mutiny said: “Scottish street food is experiencing a well-deserved moment in the sun right now.

“The Chefs and vendors at the Edinburgh Food Festival this year are proving that there is real vibrancy and ingenuity in Scotland’s kitchens - a blend of cultures and sustainability that champions local produce and truly delivers on taste.

“Knight’s Kitchen and Planet G are the perfect examples of that.”

Traders across the weekend vied to win the public vote, with Planet G Food also taking the coveted People’s Choice Award.

Authentic, Lebanese street food truck Lazeez came second in the people’s choice, with Scotland's first crumble bar, the Crumbleologist coming third for both the public and judge’s vote.

Both Knight’s Kitchen and Planet G Food will now go on to British Finals in London, which take place from September 13 to 15.

Started in 2015 as part of Scotland’s Year of Food and Drink, the Edinburgh Food Festival celebrates food and drink producers from Midlothian and across Scotland by placing them at the centre of the table.

This year’s festival continues until Sunday, July 28 offering talks, demonstrations and hands-on workshops

For more information visit their website here.