The champions of this year’s Scottish Street Food Awards are now preparing for the next stage of the competition after a victorious weekend in Edinburgh.
Hosted by the Edinburgh Food Festival as part of its 10-year anniversary, the Scottish heats saw finalists from across the country invited to serve their best street food menus for an all-star judging panel including Michelin-starred ex-Condita head chef Conor Toomey.
Beating stiff competition to be selected as joint winners were Knight’s Kitchen and Planet G.
Knight’s Kitchen is a family-run business serving home-cooked soul food, inspired by Mama’s Kenyan jikoni, or kitchen.
Hailing from East Africa, the team draws upon influences from across the continent to deliver the flavours and culture of Kenya to festivals and events around Scotland.
Planet G Food proudly cook plant-based versions of the nation’s favourite junk food from scratch.
Disheartened by the unsustainable practices in commercial kitchen, Chef Gemma and wife Marta are on a journey to make an impact with positive change through their food.
In the weeks running up to the competition , the duo spoke with the Herald about their hopes of winning with the help of a fully vegan haggis burger.
Negro said: “We sometimes feel that being a plant-based business, we need to push harder with our food.
“People tend to be less willing to try things if they’re vegan.
“Winning the Scottish Street Food Awards would open so many doors for us and help us to prove that our food is as good as, or better than, any meat version.
“We’re representing the country too with our homemade haggis burger, so that would be amazing to bring to the European finals."
Read more:
-
Street food team hope signature Scottish dish with a twist will see them triumph
-
Michelin star chef to board luxury floating hotel for three fine dining events
-
Richard Johnson, founder Food Mutiny said: “Scottish street food is experiencing a well-deserved moment in the sun right now.
“The Chefs and vendors at the Edinburgh Food Festival this year are proving that there is real vibrancy and ingenuity in Scotland’s kitchens - a blend of cultures and sustainability that champions local produce and truly delivers on taste.
“Knight’s Kitchen and Planet G are the perfect examples of that.”
Traders across the weekend vied to win the public vote, with Planet G Food also taking the coveted People’s Choice Award.
Authentic, Lebanese street food truck Lazeez came second in the people’s choice, with Scotland's first crumble bar, the Crumbleologist coming third for both the public and judge’s vote.
Both Knight’s Kitchen and Planet G Food will now go on to British Finals in London, which take place from September 13 to 15.
Richard Johnson, founder of competition organisers Food Mutiny, said: “Scottish street food is experiencing a well-deserved moment in the sun right now.
“The Chefs and vendors at the Edinburgh Food Festival this year are proving that there is real vibrancy and ingenuity in Scotland’s kitchens - a blend of cultures and sustainability that champions local produce and truly delivers on taste.
“Knight’s Kitchen and Planet G are the perfect examples of that.”
Started in 2015 as part of Scotland’s Year of Food and Drink, the Edinburgh Food Festival celebrates food and drink producers from Midlothian and across Scotland by placing them at the centre of the table.
This year’s festival continues until Sunday, July 28 offering talks, demonstrations and hands-on workshops
For more information visit their website here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here