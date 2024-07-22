Naming the business after his ‘adored, whimsical’ grandmother, musical theatre actor and fine artist Colagiuri first developed the concept for his bar in the late 2010s when missing the camaraderie and community of the Broadway piano-style bars he loved.

Pictured: Downstairs at Betty's founder Matt Colagiuri and lead bartender Stefan Creran (Image: Supplied)

As a ‘place where people can come together to connect and sing to their hearts’ content’, the venue soon became a five-star attraction.

The new Edinburgh location will feature a piano as its focal point with seating and booths stretching to the far end of the space enabling guests to choose how involved they want to be in the sing-alongs.

Pictured: Much of the bar has been designed by Colagiuri himself (Image: Supplied)

In keeping with a vision to ‘bring people together with a love of music and proper cocktails’ a bartop has been designed around the piano to build a connection between customers, musicians and staff.

Joining Colagiuri in his new Edinburgh venture is leading bartender, Stefan Creran, who has headed up some of the city’s best cocktail bars including Nightcap and Lucky Liquor, where he was tasked with running the venues, continuing to develop their creative reputation and pushing the boundaries within the industry.

The drinks list will ‘share the top billing with the music’ and demonstrate Creran’s passion for crafting cocktails based on sustainable and ethical foundations, ensuring minimal waste and harm to the planet.

Pictured: Creran's drink style is described as 'minimalist and clean' (Image: Supplied)

Original creations on the opening menu include Flora made with Boatyard gin, Fair chipotle, Liqueur de Grandmont and lychee as well as the Meteora Sunrise with East London Gin, Port of Leith White Port, raspberry and olive.

In addition to these mixes there will be a wide selection of classic cocktails, wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks.

A small snack menu will also be available featuring local cheese from Ian Mellis and charcuterie.

Downstairs at Betty’s will be open Wednesday to Sunday, between 5pm and 1am, with a pianist performing and taking requests from 6.30pm to midnight over two shifts.

For more information, find the bar on social media here.