A 'first of it's kind in Scotland' sing-along piano and cocktail bar will open in Edinburgh this week with a motto of “no microphone, no spotlight, no judgment”.
Matt Colagiuri, the founder of Downstairs at Betty’s, has transported his bar from its original home in Lisbon to Charlotte Lane in the capital after being motivated by visits from ‘music-loving Scots’.
Naming the business after his ‘adored, whimsical’ grandmother, musical theatre actor and fine artist Colagiuri first developed the concept for his bar in the late 2010s when missing the camaraderie and community of the Broadway piano-style bars he loved.
As a ‘place where people can come together to connect and sing to their hearts’ content’, the venue soon became a five-star attraction.
The new Edinburgh location will feature a piano as its focal point with seating and booths stretching to the far end of the space enabling guests to choose how involved they want to be in the sing-alongs.
In keeping with a vision to ‘bring people together with a love of music and proper cocktails’ a bartop has been designed around the piano to build a connection between customers, musicians and staff.
Joining Colagiuri in his new Edinburgh venture is leading bartender, Stefan Creran, who has headed up some of the city’s best cocktail bars including Nightcap and Lucky Liquor, where he was tasked with running the venues, continuing to develop their creative reputation and pushing the boundaries within the industry.
Read more:
-
-
Game on - Fife street food firm on why local produce makes for better burgers
-
-
The drinks list will ‘share the top billing with the music’ and demonstrate Creran’s passion for crafting cocktails based on sustainable and ethical foundations, ensuring minimal waste and harm to the planet.
Original creations on the opening menu include Flora made with Boatyard gin, Fair chipotle, Liqueur de Grandmont and lychee as well as the Meteora Sunrise with East London Gin, Port of Leith White Port, raspberry and olive.
In addition to these mixes there will be a wide selection of classic cocktails, wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks.
A small snack menu will also be available featuring local cheese from Ian Mellis and charcuterie.
Downstairs at Betty’s will be open Wednesday to Sunday, between 5pm and 1am, with a pianist performing and taking requests from 6.30pm to midnight over two shifts.
For more information, find the bar on social media here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here