Unite has said that ‘mountains of rubbish will pile’ the streets, as they branded it as a ‘grossly undervalued’ pay offer for council workers.

Unite said no 'extra cash’ has been added to the new pay offer by COSLA, which comes two months on from its previous offer and amounts to a 3.2 per cent increase for a one-year period between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025.

The union has said the new offer ‘grossly undervalues’ Scottish council workers in contrast with the offer made to UK counterparts, where a 5.2 per cent increase was tabled.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “COSLA has taken months to put a new offer to our local government membership, and it’s one that does absolutely nothing to address more than a decade of deep cuts to pay and services.

“Unless COSLA and the Scottish government move quickly to make an acceptable offer then mountains of rubbish will pile up across the nation’s streets. The politicians have a choice, and one more chance, to resolve this pay dispute before strike action.”

The 3.2 per cent offer equates to £800 extra per annum or a 41p per hour increase. Whereas the offer made to England Wales and Norther Ireland by the National Joint Council (NJC) equates to a rise of 5.2% for a council worker earning around £25,000 based on a 37-hour week.

Unite says the difference means that Scottish council workers would need to earn more than £40,000 to match the offer being made to council workers across the rest of the UK.

The union says it means that the lowest-paid workers are being disproportionately hit by COSLA’s offer.

Industrial action could come as early as August, with GMB already having the backing from workers in nearly half of the 32 local authorities across Scotland.

Speaking after the meeting, GMB Scotland's Keir Greenaway also echoed his concerns for the disparity between offers in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

Mr Greenway, who is senior organiser in public services for GMB, said: “For Cosla to suggest this is a revised and improved offer only insults the intelligence of our members.

“It is merely a repackaging of the previous offer already rejected as too low and too late.

“It begs the question why more weeks have been squandered on this when time is running out to halt imminent industrial action?

“We continue to believe a joint approach seeking more funding from the Scottish Government remains the most likely route to a resolution.

“Council leaders must meet as a matter of urgency and agree to approach ministers.

“So far, unfortunately, it seems some leaders have preferred to protect relations with their party colleagues at Holyrood instead of urgently seeking a resolution to this dispute.

“Our members deserve better and Scots relying on the frontline services they deliver, and that is every one of us, deserve better too.”

Unite also has strike action mandates involving thousands of its members across 16 councils, and it is in the process of re-balloting workers in 5 other councils in Aberdeenshire, Argyll and Bute, Falkirk, Scottish Borders, South Lanarkshire.

Graham McNab, Unite industrial officer, added: “COSLA’s latest pay offer doesn’t add any extra cash. It continues to grossly undervalue Scotland’s council workers compared with the offer made to their counterparts across the UK.

“A stinking Scottish summer looms unless COSLA and the Scottish government quickly sort this out by injecting more cash into a new offer. Any offer will need to value the lowest paid council workers, at least, on similar terms as the offer made to other UK council workers.

“The Scottish government can no longer sit idly by, we are on the brink of nationwide strike action which could last for months.”