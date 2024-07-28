Akana is most known for her YouTube channel, where she creates comedic mental health content, and her stand up is no different. She weaves in sharp educational insights with absurdist humour - did you know that suicide is the leading cause of death for Asian American teens? We must stop that. It's her target demo. Her follower count is dropping, but not if she can spread her message in time.

The show, though funny-forward, provides audiences with tools to talk about suicide, advice on dealing with auditory hallucinations, and how to haggle with funeral directors when the price of caskets has shot up. True to its name, It Gets Darker continues to dive deeper into taboo topics as it goes on, but always with a refreshing hopeful lens. At the end, Akana reveals what remains of her sister Kristina, who committed suicide in 2007. Perhaps Kristina is also making her own Fringe debut.

Anna Akana’s debut stand up show ‘It Gets Darker’ is at the Pleasance Courtyard – Upstairs @ 5.30pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

Finlay Christie (Image: free)

FINLAY CHRISTIE

I Deserve This is an affectionate takedown of Gen Z’s victim complex, from our reverent attitude to trauma to our avoidance of blame for climate change. It also covers Finlay’s bizarre quest for cultural validation. Feeling like an outsider at school led him to become obsessed with UK grime rapper JME, study Caribbean dance at university and only date girls from strict religious families.

He tells the story of how his first girlfriend’s parents captured an intimate act on surveillance cameras, and he never saw her again. He also explains how loneliness eventually turned him self-destructive and caused struggles with addiction. He performs the only stand-up routine he wrote during this lowest point, which is arguably his finest.

The material is honest, thought-provoking and doesn’t shy away from sensitive topics, but it is also punchline-heavy, having been honed in front of drunk idiots across the country. If you like your Edinburgh shows with narrative and meaning, but also love jokey jokes and layered routines, this is the show for you.

Finlay Christie’s new stand-up show ‘I Deserve This’ is at Monkey Barrell 4 @ 10.40pm until 25th August for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

MC Hammersmith (Image: free)

HAMMERSMITH

MC Hammersmith is an award-winning freestyle rap comedian. Hailing from the ghetto of middle class west London, his show is an hour of entirely improvised hip hop comedy. Every word and rhyme is completely made up on the spot based on audience suggestions. You'll leave astounded at the speed of his brain, the spontaneity of his punchlines, and the stability of his upbringing. Jaw- dropping, hilarious, utterly unbelievable.

This year's show features interactive technology, live looping, auto-tuning, and more musical chaos! There’ll be brand new, never-before-seen routines, along with classic freestyle rap bangers. He will also be catering to a more mature crowd than previous Fringes, as this year he has remembered to make the age rating a 16+ restriction (not recommendation). This will hopefully prevent the 11-year- olds who’ve seen him on TikTok coming to his gigs.

MC Hammersmith has supported Jason Manford and John Bishop on tour, has racked up an astonishing 100 million views online, and is known across Edinburgh as a standout Fringe favourite.

MC Hammersmith’s new comedy show ‘The MC Stands For Middle Class’ is at the Monkey Barrel 1 @ 1.50pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

Ali Woods (Image: free)

ALI WOODS

Ali Woods: At The Moment, is a funny show for anyone finding it hard to be themselves. A lot of it is about love (disgusting!), but thankfully there are also a lot of dick jokes as well, including the hilarious and true story of how Ali lost his virginity to the NHS.

Like previous Ali Woods shows, it’s a mix of silly and sweet, telling the story of how being in a relationship for the first time has helped him to finally be himself. In other words, Ali’s stopped trying and has become a worse person. Since his last show, Ali has featured on Comedy Central Live, ITV2’s Stand Up Sketch Show, finished a sell-out European tour, and recorded his first special at a sold out Leicester Square Theatre.

If you’re a fan of his relatable online sketches, then you’ll find lots to love in this ludicrous show about being emotionally stunted. Featuring period adverts, The Undatebles and how curries are a turn on, there’s something for everyone. His last two shows at the Fringe have sold out completely.

Ali Woods new stand up show ‘At The Moment’ is at the Underbelly – Jersey Room @ 8.30pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

Alexis Gay (Image: free)

ALEXIS GAY

"Hey… do you have a minute?” Bad from your boyfriend but worse from your boss.

From tech-employee-turned-comedian Alexis Gay, "Unprofessional" is a comedy debut about working (or, uh, not working) in tech, and one specific 4pm meeting at a company we'll call… Redacted.

What sets Alexis apart from other social media stars is her live stage presence. A natural-born performer, Alexis’ acting and comedy chops are fully on-display in “Unprofessional.” The show is packed with laughs, but is not without its tender, thoughtful moments—navigated with ease by a credible yet refreshing performer. (You’d never guess Alexis spent seven years behind a laptop staring at spreadsheets.) Alexis’ viral sketch comedy videos have been viewed over 24mm times, attracting a loyal following of over 150,000 people. Following her explosive online growth in 2020, Alexis quit her tech job to make sketch videos, launch a podcast, and perform stand-up comedy full-time.

“Unprofessional” explores making work your entire personality, going nowhere on the hedonic treadmill, and worrying so much about your LinkedIn profile that it lands you at the hair doctor. Following sold-out premieres in San Francisco and New York.

Alexis Gay’s debut stand up show ‘Unprofessional’ is at the Underbelly – George Square – Wee Coo @ 4.20pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com