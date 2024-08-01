It makes things more difficult for charitable foundations and businesses are being urged to take a more proactive role in helping them keep the work they’ve been doing over the years up.

That’s still an issue for the businesses too, though, with many also feeling the pinch over the last couple of years and needing to innovate and find new ways to work let alone raise money for charity.

That’s where key figures who work across both sectors can come in to play. One of those is Kenny Logan, the former Scotland rugby player who is the founder of Logan Sports Marketing and supports the commercial arm of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

It’s not necessarily about businesses providing funds for him, but they could find other ways to help out. It could involve allowing staff to have a day off to volunteer or have legal firms offer pro-bono work but there’s options there, in his view.

“People are having to think about where every penny of their income is allocated”, he said. “It’s to be expected that some individuals aren't able to donate like they may have been able to previously.

“That £2, £5, £10 that was given to charity is now going on food, fuel, bills etc, essentials to keep them going.

“It's certainly been more challenging to fundraise. At times, we are finding people are less willing to put their hands up in auctions and are more specific about what sort of items they want to buy.

“We try to look at our audiences at our events and tailor our packages to things that are of interest to them, but it's not easy. You have to break the audiences down into subsections – community, business, high net worth individuals etc and assess what is going to work best, and when.

“A lot of businesses however, are still highly profitable, and no matter the size of the business, the first thing they can do is to engage their people with a charity. At My Name'5 Doddie Foundation we run Doddie Aid every January, a mass participation, five-week long fitness event where people can track their steps, cycling miles etc. For a small £20 donation per person, the company can create an internal community feel with their staff, as well as encouraging health and wellbeing.

“Charities can't progress with the medical trials to find a cure for MND without fundraising income. If financial donations aren't possible, there are many other ways businesses can help. If you think your business can then reach out to a charity, see how you can partner with them in a way that's mutually beneficial to you both.”

Paul Thomson is the Director of Fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and his key message to businesses is to make sure they aren’t too awkward in what they need out of the partnership too.

He said: “During economic downturns, corporate fundraising can absolutely be hit. Companies usually have specific budgets in a way that few households do, and these can be cut. However, there are many ways that businesses can support charities and they don't always come off the bottom line.

“Access to customers to develop new audiences, gifts in kind, and volunteer or pro bono support, especially within the area of the businesses expertise can make a huge difference for a charity and tend to cost less for a company that is stretched. By having longer term partnerships, personal relationships are stronger and there is a much greater understanding of challenges and an even stronger desire to help.

“Long term partnerships are the most effective way for charities and businesses to work together. Although annual charity of the year relationships can be a valuable source of income, more holistic partnerships that benefit both sides are much more effective.

“Thrifty Car Rental and Breadalbane Finance are two examples of long term partners who are now a crucial and much valued part of the Foundation. Being able to really engage a company in the work of your charity over a number of years makes it much more meaningful for employees and makes it a much more genuine partnership.

“As well as being altruistic, businesses shouldn't feel awkward about explaining what they need from the relationship. Staff engagement, positive PR, networking opportunities and brand value are all absolutely legitimate needs that most businesses share.

“By not putting too many restrictions on where the support will develop, we find our most successful partnerships financially are also the most enjoyable as everyone is part of the same team with a shared vision.”

For Logan, the charity’s have to be aware that it has to go both ways. He was a close friend and former team-mate of Doddie Weir, who battled Motor Neurone Disease and finding a cure for it remains his focus, and he’s always looking for ways to work with businesses.

“It's not a one way street,” warned Logan, “Any charity that assumes that it is will find things challenging. Unfortunately, one person in 300 will develop MND.

“It's a devastatingly common disease which means someone within most businesses will have been touched by it in some way. At MNDF, we try to support that individual, we then also try to engage their business to create a wider long lasting support.

“LSM created the MNDF Business Club for that reason. Businesses pay to be a part of it, but the focus is two fold, one is networking with other corporates, which is an essential element of business development. The second is hearing from inspirational speakers. It's a mix of business leaders, MND researchers who are spearheading research to one day find a cure for MND, and sports and media stars, all with their own story to tell about success, leadership, and change.

“We also spend a huge amount of time building relationships. We have a number of partners who are fully embedded into the Foundation, and the power of personal relationships and building a wide group of people who want to help find a cure is crucial, these people make significant contributions to raising funds, it's back to where you apply your focus.

“Ultimately though, cash is key to finding effective treatments and one day a cure for MND.”