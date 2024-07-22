A city centre distillery will offer a series of free tours as well as a discounted cocktail menu this week amid fifth birthday celebrations.
The Holyrood Distillery is located in the heart of Edinburgh’s old town and last year launched one of the first single malt whiskies produced in the city for almost a century.
Now having welcomed more than 100,000 visitors, its tour experience was recognised as Visitor Attraction of the Year at Icons of Whisky 2021 Awards and shortlisted as Tourism Destination of the Year 2022 at the Scottish Whisky Awards.
The free distillery tour spaces are available to book now on the Holyrood website on a first come first serve basis.
In addition to this, locals can book into the ‘EH Evenings’, where Edinburgh residents are invited to enjoy distillery tours, live music from local bands, and delicious drinks every Thursday.
Anyone who resides within an EH postcode is eligible to book a complimentary ticket which covers a free tour of the distillery and spirit samples.
Distillery drinks creative, Elsie Cinnamond, is behind the special £5 cocktail menu which will be served for a limited time only during the birthday week of July 24 to 31 and feature a selection of the distillery’s award-winning spirit
Serves will include the Mayday with Elizabeth Yard Sherry Aged Rum, raspberry, tawny port and lime and the Apple Collins with Height of Arrows gin, lime & apple cordial, nettle soda, ginger bitters.
Located at the base of Arthur’s Seat, the distiller’s close proximity to the extinct volcano serves as the inspiration behind Height of Arrows Gin with the height of the natural landmark said to be the furthest distance an archer could shoot with a bow.
Of the upcoming celebrations Co-founder of Holyrood Distillery, Rob Carpenter, said: “Studying in Edinburgh led my wife and I to embark on a whisky adventure which resulted in bringing whisky production back into the heart of Edinburgh.
"We have been so lucky to have built a team of incredible people who are so welcoming along with their dedication to making incredible spirits.
"I want to raise a dram on this, a milestone birthday for Holyrood Distillery, which has now welcomed over 100,000 visitors to our tours since we opened.
"Here’s to many more years to come.”
For more information on the Holyrood Distillery visit their website here.
