A busy road in Glasgow has been closed after a crash this afternoon.
Police have cordoned off an area on Castle Street located next to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, after a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.
They have closed the street in both directions as enquires get underway, and traffic has been affected during the busy rush hour period as people commute home from the city.
Traffic Scotland is asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
The slip road connected to the M8 is also affected by the crash.
Castle Street is currently CLOSED in both directions⛔️— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 22, 2024
This is affecting traffic this afternoon on the #M8 Eastbound Junction 15 On-Slip⚠️
Please #AvoidTheArea where possible https://t.co/EyXvMaiCUd
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Castle Street, near the GRI, is closed in both directions from Glebe St to Warnock St following a collision involving a bus and pedestrian. The M8 J15 eastbound slip road is also impacted. Traffic is being diverted onto Alexandra Parade. Please avoid the area.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
