The area which would span across Dumfries and Galloway and parts of Ayrshire was confirmed as the Scottish Government’s preferred choice today, as they seek to create the country’s third National Park by 2026.

The union says farmers in Dumfriesshire, Stewartry, East and South Ayrshire could be impacted by the proposal because it would create problems for housing, transport, access, and planning.

The news that Galloway had fended off bids from Scottish Borders, Tay Forest, Loch Awe, and more was well received by Scottish politicians today as Co-Leader of the Greens, Lorna Slater, said the status would be ‘transformative’ for the area’s nature and economy.

Now Galloway has been chosen as the next site, a public consultation will get underway to assess its suitability for National Park status.

However, NFUS fear that awarding the status to Galloway would cause authorities to prioritise tourism and visitor access over farming and crofting business, and it would then have a detrimental impact on the rural economy and natural environment.

Vice President Alasdair Macnab said: “NFU Scotland views the creation of a new national park in Scotland as unacceptable, a view supported by 93 per cent of our members, and I can reassure our farmers in the Galloway area that we will continue to support your opposition every step of the way.

“Based on the experience of many farmers and crofters currently living and working in either the Cairngorms National Park or the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, it is clear that existing parks have failed to make a positive contribution to farming and crofting. The consultation process now starting must be transparent, credible and inclusive – which it has not been in Galloway to date.”

Specifically, the union believes that increased visitor numbers could price out the local population, at a time when there is already a lack of affordable rural housing for young people in the Dumfries and Galloway area.

Transport concerns relate directly to the area’s infrastructure on the A75 and A77 trunk roads. The union argues that the roads are not fit for the existing population, never mind increased visitor numbers, and it couldn’t sustain the influx of visitors alongside existing Euro route freight, agricultural, and rural business traffic.

At a time when farmers and land managers are working with the new Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill, NFUS believes a new National Park designation would add a further layer of bureaucracy and stifle innovation.

Mr Macnab added: “Agricultural and food production and what agricultural businesses deliver to the rural economy must be central in any future decision about a possible Galloway National Park.

“Scottish Government must bring forward independent evidence of the value that the existing National Parks bring to farmers and the local community. In addition, a robust case to demonstrate why the National Park outcomes cannot be achieved by other existing funding programmes such as VisitScotland and regional enterprise bodies, such as South of Scotland Enterprise (SoSE) must be provided.

“Given the importance of the rural economy to the area, those who live and work within the proposed Galloway area deserve a platform for economic growth and development, and not be pickled in aspic by top tier rules and regulations driven by National Park requirements.”

The findings of the new public consultation will be submitted to Ministers in April 2025, before Scottish Parliament vote to approve the status.