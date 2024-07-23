With its heavy, drooping purple blooms, it may appear to be a welcome burst of pretty colour amid the harsh urban landscape.
But concern is mounting over the proliferation of the so-called ‘butterfly bush’ buddleia - also known as buddlejah - and its devastating impact on some of Glasgow’s important and historic buildings.
The invasive shrub, with its thick foliage and bold bright purple flowers, is said to be growing uncontrollably across the city: bushes can be seen sprouting from even well-maintained building walls and roofs, it thrives alongside railway tracks and carpets entire derelict sites.
However, a single plant can generate around a million seeds, which are then blown into air and can nestle in tiny cracks in building mortar.
Once established, its fibrous roots system can creep deep inside a building causing irreparable structural problems.
The issue was highlighted when the 19th century India Building had to be demolished after the roof of the Southside property collapsed inward and significant movement was noted in the front façade.
The Bridge Street building, constructed in 1876 as a warehouse for stationers Robert McGregor, had been vacant for 25 years, and was heavily infested with buddleia and other plants.
The loss of the treasured building has ignited calls for a multi-agency approach to urgently tackle the risk the plant poses to the city’s built heritage from the plant.
Deirdre Molloy, chair of South Glasgow Heritage and Environment Trust said: “You can see it everywhere in the city. It is now ubiquitous because it produces so many seeds.
“It can take root in a bit of loose mortar. It can be seen coming out of roofs, even ones that don’t necessarily need an awful lot of maintenance, or from the side of a wall that seems otherwise quite well maintained.
“Each plant at maturity can produce one million seeds, and there must be billions of seeds blowing around Glasgow.”
Seeds can rest for up for four years before they start to grow, meaning many buildings may be already harbouring future problems.
“In Glasgow it is more magnified here because of levels of decay and levels and post-industrial landscape,” she adds.
“Southside landmarks are being colonised – it is a serious problem.”
Buddleja davidii is native to Sichuan and Hubei provinces in central China and Japan and was brought to Britain by plant collectors in the 19th century.
It is often sought by gardeners who are encouraged by claims of its ability to attract butterflies.
However, it needs careful control: its millions of seeds can easily be carried on the air and come to rest in tiny cracks in masonry or on roofs.
It often colonises entire derelict sites leading to ‘buddleia farms’ which then spread seeds to neighbouring buildings.
But while buddleia, which can grow up to 15ft tall, is classified as an invasive species there is not the same focus on its removal as tends to be on other invaders such as Japanese knotweed, Rhododendron ponticum or giant hogweed.
Ms Molloy has described it as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing”, portrayed as having benefits to biodiversity. But, she adds: “We only ever see nice photos of it surrounded by butterflies.
“Even the gardener who doesn’t mean any harm can be contributing to the problem.
“We would like to see very clear guidance on how ordinary people can deal with it. They need to know they have to cut off the flower heads before they dry out.
“There is not focus on its ability to outcompete surrounding plants and flowers and to spread.
“It reduces biodiversity and creates a monoculture. It is actually damaging biodiversity.”
She says important buildings are coming under siege including the Waverley Picture House on Moss-side Road in Shawlands, where it’s seen sprouting from side walls and the roof.
It is also prevalent at Caledonia Road Church in the Gorbals, where the A-List Alexander Thomson building has buddleia rooted in the walls at its base which could eventually pose risk to the structure.
Read more from Sandra Dick:
- All creatures great and small: the very wild life of a Scottish island ranger
- From fax machines to fingerprinting - the Scottish inventions that changed the world
- From Silk Street to catwalk: the designer turning vintage sarees into high fashion
The Georgian terraces of Carlton Place in the Gorbals, with A-Listed Lauriston House at their centre, are also affected.
Photographs showing buddleia encroaching on Glasgow’s derelict sites and taking root in buildings have been shared with the Trust on Twitter/X using the hashtag #buddleiawatchglasgow.
They include St Vincent Street Church, the former Dunnes Store on Sauchiehall Street and even the City Chambers with buddleia, all with buddleia sprouting from masonry.
Colin Drysdale, who photographs urban Glasgow scenes and whose images of buddleia helped spark the latest calls for action, said: “I photographed the India Building a few years ago and saw it had a lot of buddleia growing on it, but like a lot of people at the time I didn’t think too much about it.
“When the building had to be demolished, I was horror-struck. Suddenly it became clear that this stuff is destroying buildings.
“It’s not just unsightly, it’s causing huge structural problems, and something needs to be done about it.”
His recent photographs show buddleia taking over, among others, the C-listed former police station on Tobago Street and the former Golfhill Public School, which is heavily infested with the plant.
He adds: “There are other much better native plants which do little or no damage to buildings and provide better support for urban biodiversity.”
A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said: “Buddleia/vegetation growth on heritage buildings has been a problem for a very long time, and it is a symptom of a lack of maintenance that is an ongoing issue across all types of building. The issue becomes more serious when there is a lack of maintenance when an asset is vacant. The responsibility for maintenance and repair of any building rests with the owner/s.
“The council’s Planning team has written to owners in the past to remind them of this responsibility, highlighting vegetation growth if present and the benefits of removal, and the team will continue to do this as appropriate.
“We do appreciate that the funding the work to undertake vegetation removal and other maintenance can be challenging for some owners.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel