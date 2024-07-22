The force was not yet in a position to name the motorcyclist and pillion passenger who also died at the scene on the A61.

The family group were travelling in a Ford Focus which was understood to have burst into flames following the collision which happened at about 3.54pm.

A gofundme page set up for their 11-year-old daughter, who was not in the car, had reached more than £60,000 by Monday afternoon.

The fundraiser page said: "We are reaching out to you with heavy hearts and a plea for help.

"On 21st July 2024, a tragic car accident took the lives of (the surviving girl's) entire family - her loving mum, dad, and two little sisters.

"At just 11 years old, (she) has lost her whole world in an instant."

Mr Roller's brother Callum wrote on Facebook on Sunday: "I'm absolutely heartbroken I'm gonna miss all of you!

"It's absolutely broken my heart and it's absolutely broke both side of families!

"You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy!

"My heart goes out to shannens side of family and mine! We are all in absolute shock."

Grim photographs from the scene show the badly-damaged carriageway between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time."

Speaking to reporters, he said that the road would remain closed for some time to come.

He thanked the police, fire and ambulance crews who worked at the scene.

Any witnesses or people with dash cam footage were asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Security minister Dan Jarvis, who is MP for Barnsley North, shared a statement on X: "I am deeply saddened by the tragic road traffic collision that occurred yesterday, resulting in the loss of six lives, including two young children.

"My thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of those who have been affected by this devastating incident.

"I would also like to extend my gratitude to the emergency services for their swift response and dedication in the face of such a harrowing incident.

"It is heartening to see that the community has already rallied to support the family and my office and I are stood by to assist in whatever way we can."