Pictured: 'The best house in golf' is located at the centre of the golf course at Royal Troon (Image: Strutt & Parker)

The "principal portion" of Blackrock House on Crosbie Road is listed at a guide price of £1,500,000 with requests for viewings now open.

The unique, semi-detached home features four bedrooms, a dining room, lounge, office space, outhouse garage, conservatory and more.

Pictured: The property is listed at a guide price of £1,500,000 (Image: Strutt & Parker)

Strutt & Parker said: "Blackrock House is an incredibly unique semidetached house in the centre of the golf course at Royal Troon.

"This is a once in a generation opportunity to own not just a piece of history but one of the best houses in golf."

Pictured: The listing has been described as 'a once in a generation opportunity to own a piece of history' (Image: Strutt & Parker)

As The Open concluded at Royal Troon on Sunday, July 21, 30-year-old Xander Schauffele secured his position as winner of the 'most iconic trophy in golf'.

A new name added to the most iconic trophy in golf.



Xander Schauffele has been etched into golfing history. pic.twitter.com/2FESc4gOfW — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2024

Elsewhere 20-year-old Callum Scott from Nairn successfully fended off 11 other amateurs to win the Silver medal.