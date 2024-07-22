A property hailed as the 'best house in golf' is up for sale in what has been described as a 'once in a generation opportunity' for potential buyers.
Brought to market by Strutt & Parker, Blackrock House is located at the centre of the golf course at Royal Troon, a world famous location which last week served as the stage for the 152nd Open Championship.
The "principal portion" of Blackrock House on Crosbie Road is listed at a guide price of £1,500,000 with requests for viewings now open.
The unique, semi-detached home features four bedrooms, a dining room, lounge, office space, outhouse garage, conservatory and more.
Strutt & Parker said: "Blackrock House is an incredibly unique semidetached house in the centre of the golf course at Royal Troon.
"This is a once in a generation opportunity to own not just a piece of history but one of the best houses in golf."
Interested parties are asked to contact Strutt & Parker directly for more information.
As The Open concluded at Royal Troon on Sunday, July 21, 30-year-old Xander Schauffele secured his position as winner of the 'most iconic trophy in golf'.
A new name added to the most iconic trophy in golf.— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2024
Xander Schauffele has been etched into golfing history. pic.twitter.com/2FESc4gOfW
Elsewhere 20-year-old Callum Scott from Nairn successfully fended off 11 other amateurs to win the Silver medal.
