Meanwhile, almost 70% of Christians surveyed said they had experienced prejudice because of their faith.

However, the polling of over 1000 Scottish voters found that non-Christian respondents disagree, with the majority saying that Christians do not face any discrimination, and they are not concerned by the criticism Christian politicians receive.

Shona Haslam, the CEO of the policy group, said the stark figures “expose a palpable feeling of exclusion amongst Scotland's vibrant Christian community.”

She added: “One in three Scots hold a Christian faith, yet it's clear that there is much work to be done to increase tolerance towards this faith group.”

When all voters were asked if they thought the Scottish Government was supportive of Christians, around 28% disagreed while 32% strongly disagreed.

Less than 10% of Scots thought ministers were supportive of Christians.

Among Christian voters, 32% told the pollster they disagreed while 40% said they strongly disagreed.

When asked if they thought the Scottish Government had been supportive of Christian principles in its recent legislative programme, 40% of the survey’s Christian respondents said they strongly disagreed while 32% said they disagreed.

Again, the non-Christian respondents to the survey disagreed, with around 66% saying ministers had neither been supportive nor unsupportive.

Lord Jim Wallace, the former deputy first minister and Scottish Lib Dem leader, who served as Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland between 2021 and 2022, said the figures were “disturbing.”

However, he said the findings did not entirely reflect his experience as a Christian in the public square.

He told The Herald: “It must be a matter of concern to all politicians if such a proportion of Scotland’s Christian community feels excluded and ignored.

“In an important respect, this may reflect an attitude from government which, at times, can be too arrogant to think that there may be an alternative view. In the light of the election results, some did admit that they need to listen more."

Lord Wallace added: “But I have to say that the findings don’t necessarily reflect my experience. I’ve never concealed my Christian commitment, but have never received abuse or hate because of that.

“I also recognise that during my term as Moderator of the General Assembly, I found all party leaders willing to engage seriously on a number of issues.

“Perhaps our Churches and Christian communities need to make our voices heard more loudly.

“Admittedly I was an MP/MSP before the explosion of social media, but even today we shouldn’t underestimate the impact of meeting your local Parliamentary representatives and making sure they know and understand the Christian perspective.”

Ms Haslam said she hoped the data would “help guide leaders to listen to the views of all Scots in the decision-making processes of our country, including Christians."

She added: "There is an opportunity now for the new First Minister to set a new tone for Scotland, one that doesn't attempt to silence or ‘cancel’ Christian views, but rather, includes all perspectives in the public conversation.

“We hope that John Swinney and his Cabinet do all they can to create a more inclusive, free and fair Scotland for us all."

Mr Swinney spoke about his own faith shortly after becoming First Minister, when his appointment of Kate Forbes as his deputy was criticised because of past comments on gay marriage.

She is a member of the Free Church of Scotland and during last year's SNP leadership contest told an interviewer that she would not have voted for the legislation had she been in parliament at the time.

In Holyrood, ahead of the vote on her appointment, the Green MSP Ross Greer, who identifies as queer and is a member of the Church of Scotland, questioned her place in government.

He told MSPs: "My belief in the good news brought by Jesus Christ is something I share with Mr Swinney and Ms Forbes, and in that we share something far more important than party affiliation or political ideology.

“Faith is not the issue here. The issue is that I'm being asked to vote for someone who thinks there's something wrong with me."

He said many LGBTQ Scots were "afraid."

"I know that's not your intention, and it's certainly not the intention of Ms Forbes, but it's the reality."

Responding to the Scottish Green MSP’s comments, the First Minister said the country he leads is a “modern, diverse, dynamic society” and that he wanted to keep it that way.

He said his whole government was committed to that.

"I want every single person in our society, to feel that they are at home and at peace in our society,” he added.

Mr Swinney told Mr Greer: “I come to these conclusions from a very deep Christian faith. I believe that nothing can separate us from the love of God. That is the foundation of who I am. Nothing can separate us from the love of God and we are equal in the eyes of God."

"Every one of us.

"I hope those comments, which are more forthright about faith than I have ever uttered in my 45 years in politics, will perhaps illustrate to Parliament the magnitude of the seriousness with which I take the issues that Mr Greer puts to me.”

Logos Scotland was established last year. They say their aim is to "build a culture, founded in Christian faith, that empowers those in public sphere to seek truth and speak on issues that shape society now and in the future.”