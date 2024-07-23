The airline will be giving up to 200 prospective pilots the chance to fly commercial aircraft, with no financial burdens attached.

The training which costs around £100,000 will be covered by the company, meaning applicants will not have to worry about self-funding. The scheme is aimed at opening the door to being a pilot to people who would otherwise not consider the career, because of the cost.

It is the second time British Airways has run the Speedbird Pilot Academy, and there are hopes to make it an annual recruitment drive going forward.

Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the Speedbird Pilot Academy and the opportunity it provides to those talented individuals who have held a lifetime ambition of becoming a commercial airline pilot, but have perhaps found it difficult to independently fund their training.

“The standard of applicants we see for this programme is consistently high so as part of our commitment to attracting the very best candidates from right across society, we’ve increased the 2025 cohort to give as many people as possible the chance of realising their dream.”

The Speedbird Pilot Academy aims to attract the very best talent for the future generation of pilots while boosting social mobility and diversity within the airline’s pilot community. The airline works with community groups to help encourage applicants from people who may have previously been put off from applying due to cost.

Initially, funding was only in place for 100 places but has recently been increased to 200. The training takes two years to complete, and those successful will become a qualified First Officer, joining the other 4,000 pilots that British Airways employs.

The academy is already training 100 future pilots who fended off competition from more than 20,000 candidates during the first year of the scheme.

Ryan Street, a Speedbird Pilot Academy cadet from Stockport had dreamed of a career in aviation since he was a young boy. He joined the air cadets at the age of 12, where he rose to the rank of Cadet Warrant Officer, before beginning work at Manchester Airport for a ground handling company. He held various roles including a ramp loader, an aircraft dispatcher, and a load controller before being selected for the Speedbird Pilot Academy.

Ryan said: “It was a dream come true, knowing that I would finally be able to achieve the career I had always wanted. Without the assistance British Airways provided with this cadetship, I might not have ever been able to afford the current training costs, so I am thankful to them that they are able to provide this wonderful opportunity for those that might never have been able to get this far.”

Melanie Odden, also a Speedbird Pilot Academy cadet from Hertfordshire, said: “I have been fascinated by aviation since I was young, and becoming a pilot has been a lifelong dream of mine, with the aspiration to one day become a training captain. Unfortunately, there have been barriers preventing me from reaching these goals. I started in a different career path and have a young family, with my little one now being three years old.

“When they announced that they would fund spaces for students, I had to apply. I never thought I would become one of the lucky few. I am now three months into my training, and it still doesn’t quite feel real.

“It is hard work, and trying to juggle family life with study can be difficult, but I know it will be worth it and I am so grateful that British Airways is giving people a chance to realise their dreams without financial barriers.”

British Airways made the announcement during the airline’s appearance at Farnborough International Airshow, where it is exhibiting a brand new A320neo aircraft complete with new interiors. The aircraft flew into the show powered by more than 35 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel.