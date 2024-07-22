Today administrators PricewaterhouseCoopers announced the sale of 56 stores to rival flooring company the Tapi Group, saving around 300 jobs.

Carpetright's stores in Bishopbriggs, Dumbarton, Dumfries and Hermiston Gait in Edinburgh, will remain open as a result of the deal.

Zelf Hussain, joint administrator, said: “Carpetright has fallen victim to challenges facing many retailers, especially those selling big ticket items. A mixture of factors, including a big reduction in consumer spending due to cost of living pressures, lower home sales and a debilitating cyber attack made it impossible for the business to continue in its current form.

Read more:

“The sale of some stores and the brand to Tapi has allowed over 300 jobs to be saved, and gives the Carpetright brand the chance to continue and flourish under its new ownership.

“However, it is deeply saddening that for the remainder of the workforce there will be redundancies. We are committed to helping those affected and will make sure redundancy claims are processed as quickly as possible. In collaboration with Tapi, we will assist in efforts to help individuals find new jobs elsewhere.

“We know this is an uncertain time for many of those affected and want to thank all the staff for the support they have given the company in these difficult circumstances.”

Existing customers and those waiting on orders have been impacted by the company's slide into administration, for example, those vouchers have been told that they will not be able to use them. Customers with orders placed at stores marked for closure have been told to follow advice on the carpetright.co.uk website and pursue their payment provider for refund.