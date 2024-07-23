Professional services firm Aon has declared it has “strengthened” the team in its Edinburgh office with a promotion and two appointments.
Steven Black, who has 22 years of industry experience, has been promoted to head of office. He assumes overall responsibility for the firm’s Edinburgh office and the 12-strong corporate commercial risk solutions team, which manages a book of more than 100 clients across the construction, real estate, sport and leisure, renewables, and food and drink sectors.
Aon said: “The promotion sees Steven join Aon’s leadership team in Scotland and means he will play an integral role in devising and implementing its national and regional strategy. Passionate about continued professional development, Steven will also develop colleagues and ensure they are supported to achieve their career aspirations within Aon, so that they can continue to deliver a first-class service for clients.”
It added: “Steven joined Aon 20 years ago as broking manager, and most recently held the position of client development manager where he supported clients to better understand their risks and provided a bespoke insurance solution.”
Aon also announced that Vasu Arun and Ceitidh Aranci are joining the Edinburgh office as client service advisers.
It said: “With 13 and seven years [of] experience respectively, they will be responsible for broking and placement of new business, renewals and mid-term adjustments for commercial risk clients.”
Aon added: “Vasu joins from Marsh, where she held the role of client manager, collaborating with account executives and overseeing day-to-day client insurance queries, renewals, amendments and mid-term adjustments. Ceitidh joins from Aon’s Partners team, where she worked from 2021.”
Steven Black said: “It is a privilege to lead the Edinburgh office and the exceptional team based here. I owe the upward trajectory of my career to Aon as it has afforded me many opportunities to progress. As part of my new role, I am keen to ensure I support my colleagues to achieve their potential.
“I’m excited to build on all the team has achieved to date, starting with Vasu and Ceitidh’s appointments.”
Ceitidh Aranci said: “One of the many great aspects of working at a global organisation are the opportunities it offers you to explore and apply for new roles. I was seeking a new challenge but really enjoyed working at Aon and didn’t want to leave.
"When the client service adviser role arose within the corporate risk solutions team, I applied for it immediately and was so pleased to be appointed as it has enabled me to stay at Aon. The team is great, and I am excited to further develop and learn more.”
