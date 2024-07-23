In a consultative ballot previously conducted by the union, over 160 tram workers indicated by 99% that they are prepared to take industrial action on an 84% turnout.

The issue stems from what the union said were late running times to Edinburgh Airport which are preventing its members from taking breaks.

Read More:

Unite claims there is a shortfall of between five to six minutes in the running time from Edinburgh Airport to Newhaven, with each round trip taking around two hours.

The maximum driving time before a scheduled break is five hours, and many tram workers go this length of time without hydration or toilet breaks, the union said.

This is due to running late and having to make up the time which is said to have contributed to health issues developing among workers including stress and infections.

The union further said a new tram timetable has added four minutes to each run, and delays to a new signalling system have contributed to increased delays.

It alleged that some trams regularly run up to 30 minutes late with control having to turn trams around mid-route, meaning the tram workers have no time to go to the toilet.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Edinburgh tram workers are facing an unacceptable health and safety situation due to the pressures of having to get the travelling public to Edinburgh airport.

"We will back our tram membership all the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Lyn Turner, Unite industrial officer, added: “Edinburgh’s tram workers are emphatically saying give us our breaks.”

“The sustained pressure being put on our members to complete the airport to Newhaven round trip is resulting in an alarming rise in incidents at work including stress and infections.

“The situation has arisen due to delays in the new signalling system and changes in the new timetable which were not properly tested before going into passenger service. Action needs to happen quickly or strike action will be inevitable.”

Edinburgh Trams have been contacted for comment, this story will be updated with their response.