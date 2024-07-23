The shop is 3,380 square-foot and will carry a selection of Michael Kors fashion and accessories, including handbags, ready-to-wear, small leather goods and footwear as well as watches, jewellery and eyewear. It will also have leather good from the MIChael Kors Mens label and it’s the first time they will be available at their Edinburgh store.

Multrees Walk also includes brands such as Harvey Nicholls, Canada Goose and Louis Vuitton as part of their portfolio but having Michael Kors expand their space is something that owner Nuveen is delighted with.

The store offers a men's range now (Image: CLOUD 9 PHOTOGRAPHY)

The expanded Michael Kors store in Edinburgh (Image: CLOUD 9 PHOTOGRAPHY)

Adam Stone is the head of retail asset management at the company and he said: “Multrees Walk has been home to Michael Kors since 2012, and we are delighted to see them thrive and flourish so successfully to the point where a larger store was required.

“The expansion will also see new lines and product offerings in Edinburgh which is fantastic news for our shoppers to Multrees Walk. 2024 is a very exciting year for Multrees Walk as we grow and evolve the retail offering by welcoming a number of high-end luxury brands.”

The world-renowned brand was founded in 1981 and has stores in major cities around the world, with their Edinburgh shop being described as sophisticated with a setting that allows customers to browse and buy at their own pace.