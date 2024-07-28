I talk about everything from blocking children on Instagram, to my grandma and family stories, to crazy things I’ve done to make money in my life. It’s a totally wild ride, and I feel like all the lives I’ve lived really come out in this new hour. It’s relatable and very, very real.

I’ve been taking this material on tour across the US for the past year, and it’s always surprising how some element of my show and story is relatable to people from all backgrounds. That’s the fun part about basing my comedy off of personal experiences. I feel like I’m able to connect with the audience through my art, and the audience will leave feeling like we’ve known each other for years.

2 How does it feel to be playing the Fringe for the first time?

I’m really excited for this debut. I was originally supposed to debut in 2020, and a lot has happened since then, so it’s like I get to bring my new, unexpected life to my art at the Fringe. I’m honestly just looking forward to seeing all the other shows that I can, and being immersed in the arts for an entire month.

Getting to focus on being solely creative in a place where everyone else is doing the same is an energy that I’m anxiously awaiting. I hear the Fringe is a riot in the best possible way! I look up to so many artists who bumped their career to a whole new level because of this festival: Alan Rickman, Judi Dench, and Hugh Laurie to name a few.

It’s definitely intimidating knowing that so many great performers are putting on shows simultaneously, but that’s also the fun of it. I also had a goal of debuting at Fringe before I turned 40, so it’s already a win for me.

3 Why did you decide to perform at the Fringe?

It’s always been a bucket list item for me. I’m a storytelling standup comic, and I always knew the Fringe was calling my name. I look up to storytellers like Mike Birbiglia, Tom Segura and Nate Barahtze, and what better place to tell your story than the Fringe?

I also feel like the Fringe is where you get to bring your life’s traumas and make them hilarious and palatable, and build a genuine connection with your audience over shared experiences. That’s comedy in general, but people from all over the world come to this festival to be exposed to new artists and stories, and that’s such a great way as a comedian to truly understand how internationally relevant your material is.

I have a lot of friends who’ve debuted at Fringe, and despite the intense preparation, everyone has said it’s an experience of a lifetime. I feel like I’ll be able to write my next hour while just hanging out and getting to know new people at the festival. I’ll make that into a mild dare for myself.

4 If you were not a performer what would you be doing?

I would one hundred percent be an explorer. I feel like I was in a past life. I love to travel, I love being on the water, I love playing on toys land and sea (jet skis, ATVs, off-roading), I love meeting people from all backgrounds, and I love living like a local wherever I go. I feel the most alive when I’m traversing new ground, and I still feel like one day I need to have a show where I explore in some way.

I’m also slowly learning how to fly, and would love to get my pilot's licence eventually! I was originally in school for pre-med, and planned on becoming a doctor before discovering my love of theater. I grew up dancing, and was a part of a hip hop dance crew at University, so performing has always been in my blood. It was either become a doctor, or be the next fly girl like Jennifer Lopez. Then I took a hard left and got into comedy, and never looked back. Honestly, comedy really does satiate the explorer in me; I get to tour and see new places and meet people while doing what I love. So I think I found the perfect “happy medium.”

5 How do you prepare for a performance?

Leading up to a big show, I usually spend a lot of time with friends and loved ones, because our time together brings out the best side of my comedy and gets me in the best head space. The hours leading up to a show, I honestly like to try and get outside a bit, get a workout in, then find some time to just zone out, look through my material, or have a beer and do last minute writing. I’m pretty chill in my preparation. I only know what I know and can only do what I do and be myself, so I am as prepared as I’ll ever be already.

I’m weird in that I tend to like to open shows with a brand new bit, usually something that just happened to me or a fresh story, especially when I’m traveling. It always revs me up to toss something new at the start of a show, and makes the audience feel like I gave them a little something special that won’t be in other shows. So, I definitely like to spend a little time writing about my day or previous night before a big show begins. The key for me is just getting into a zone where I’m present and ready to play.

6 Best/worst advice you’ve been given ahead of your debut show?

Best advice is to just have fun on stage, which I already do. I love being on stage so much. Also everyone who’s done Fringe before said to really walk around and enjoy Edinburgh, which I would do anyways (re: exploring), so I think focusing on being present on and off stage is the best, most aligned advice for me. Another piece of best advice was to hire a team. I have no idea how I could have gone about preparing for this festival alone. People do it all the time, but it has been a far better experience working with a team who knows the festival inside and out, and can help with deadlines.

Third best piece of advice was to make sure my accommodations are walkable to my venue, and to bring comfortable shoes. I’m glad I’m staying somewhere where I don’t have to take a long train ride to get to my shows! Fourth best piece of advice is to make sure to rest, which is hard for me to listen to.

Worst advice? To not have friends and family come visit while I’m playing Fringe. I totally disagree - my mom and aunt are coming out to stay with me day five of the fest for a week, and I’m jazzed about it! I love having people visit. It honestly elevates my mood and performance. I will however warn people ahead of time that if my mom is in the audience, I’ll have to put in extra effort not to have her disrupt the show. She likes to respond to comedians, especially her daughter. Ok, I guess maybe the “not having family visit” was actually good advice - ha! No, I really do love my mom. I'm glad she’s coming.

7 Favourite thing about being in Edinburgh?

I’ve only been once before for a day, but it was BEAUTIFUL. The city is absolutely breathtaking. My favourite thing while not being on stage will be to see as much of the city and surrounding areas as I can.

Also, every Scottish person has been the coolest; I grew up in Wisconsin where we drank beer, grilled sausages, shot the s***, made fun of each other, and laughed and told stories with friends in the countryside. I feel like I’ll be right at home in Scotland. I may honestly not want to leave. I love adventuring outside, so it seems like there’s a lot to do on foot; Arthur’s Seat, the castle, breweries, haunted tours, whiskey tastings, day trips to Leith. I’m really planning to live like a local as much as I can while there.

8 What’s the most Scottish thing you’ve done?

I danced with a bagpipe player at a street festival in Chicago when I was in my 20’s, is that pretty Scottish? I also love whiskey, which I definitely know is Scottish. I have yet to try haggis, so I’m looking for the best recommendation in the city to have my first go. I’ll try any food at least once. I performed in Inverness in 2019 before making my quick stop in Edinburgh, and my tour partner and I took a day trip over to Nairn and figured out how to ride the train by ourselves which I was pretty proud of. I’m looking for any and all suggestions to be the most Scottish possible while at EdFringe.

9 Favourite Scottish food/drink?

Gary Meikle was just playing in Chicago and we got to meet, and he had me try an Irn Bru, which was delicious! It tastes like an orange creamsicle. I’ve never had anything like it. I would definitely have a few of those during the fest! I’ve had bangers and mash a lot.

Chicago has a lot of pubs that serve renditions of it, but I’ll have to try the real deal in the UK. My dad’s side of the family is Norwegian, and they love their smoked fish, which I grew to love at a young age. I definitely want to try some Arbroath Smokies, and literally any type of fish I can get my hands on.

10 Sum up your show in three words

Classy, dirty, raw.

Natasha Pearl Hansen’s debut stand up show ‘The Right Amount of Wrong’ is at Just The Tonic – Cabaret Voltaire The Liberty Room @ 2pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com



