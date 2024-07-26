Princess Syndrome is the story of a queer child trying and failing to find love from both his father and the gay community. It combines sassy stand-up with musical theatre parodies from some of my favorite princess cartoons. I ultimately see it as a fairytale about transcending self-doubt, toxic relationships, and racism from other gay people. The show is a love letter to Princess Di and the many, many British fellows I’ve dated.

How does it feel to be playing the Fringe for the first time?

I’m soo thrilled to be debuting my solo hour at Ed Fringe that I actually quit caffeine a month ago and am still getting jitters from my rehearsals. Stressed but blessed is the feeling that’s been carrying me through the whole process. I’m no stranger to performing for European audiences—have been joyfully hitting up the London circuit for the past three years! Carrying my debut and really standing on my own in Scotland for the first time with this show is sure to be remarkable.

Why did you decide to perform at the Fringe?

I’ve been performing stand-up intensely for the past half decade and finally forced myself to sit down and work out an hour. Rather than tour it in the states, I wanted to try to dazzle perhaps the best fairground for comedy in the world. Like every good princess, I’ve decided to journey to a faraway land of enchantment and whimsy to win the hearts of the people. I know that there’s no one exactly like me and I’m excited to share my unique and sometimes cringeworthy voice.

If you were not a performer what would you be doing?

I can’t imagine not being a performer. Even in my day job, I perform -I'm a Dungeons and Dragons Dungeon Master that has to tell stories, weave glorious battles and missions, and voice myriad memorable characters. Fine, if I had to choose something else, I guess it would be trophy husband. I love cooking and taking care of kids and decorating rooms.

How do you prepare for a performance?

Replenishing my blood sugar and hydrating my vocal cords with a little bit of pineapple juice or coconut water is my go-to move. Sometimes I’ll also listen to some epic-sounding music from a video game or anime I enjoy. The Attack on Titan OST is the best for getting your heart racing before you charge onstage.

Best/Worst Advice you’ve been given ahead of your debut show?

I’ve been told by conflicting groups of people that I should either stick to the script and not stray unless something wild and dangerous happens and I have to speak to it or that I should always be improvising and trying new stuff out! I actually hate being told what to do, so I’ll probably find a happy medium with healthy amounts of self-care and spite. I actually really do love improvising, but I’ve also worked really hard on this hour and don’t want the audience to miss anything.

Favourite thing about being in Edinburgh?

The ability to see so many amazing shows, then actually hang out with the creative minds behind those shows is unparalleled in the city during the Fringe. There are very few places where you can connect to your artistic peers in this way. I’ve made some really close friends and contacts from just wandering into a random show that piqued my curiosity.

Most Scottish thing you’ve ever done?

I missed my bus back to Kyle of Lochalsh when I visited the Faerie Pools while on holiday in the Isle of Skye. I didn’t have a hotel room booked, so I hitchhiked to Portree, bought a kilt, and went out dancing. Turns out they were celebrating the Highland Games that night, so I not only made a bunch of friends, I also found someone who could score me a nice room for the night. Is that Scottish enough for you?

Favourite Scottish food?

I tried Balmoral chicken the other day and it was so delicious. The light simplicity of the chicken breast is elevated with the intense salty bacon and savoury bursts of flavour from the haggis. Those are three ingredients that you would never think to pair, but they somehow all work really well with each other.

Sum up your show in three words.

Silly, sexy, sad!

