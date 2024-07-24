The group, co-chaired by Homeless Network Scotland chief executive Maggie Brunjes and Scottish Federation of Housing Associations policy lead Eileen McMullan, provides recommendations to the Scottish Government, local authorities and housing providers.

Its report recommends that supported housing should be offered as a settled, rather than temporary, home for the small proportion of people who don’t want or haven’t kept mainstream housing.

The report says this would give them maximum choice and control.

Read More:

The ongoing housing crisis, covered in a recent Herald series, has a severe negative impact on that aspiration, with the report also calling for local and national government to prioritise work focused on reducing temporary accommodation and the better targeting of shared and supported forms of housing.

The research also found that people don’t want to share a bedroom, bathroom or kitchen – the option, rather than requirement, to use shared spaces is a better model.

In its recommendations it said the "ideal model of supported housing" would be a "self-contained home in a smaller-scale setting, with its own bathroom and cooking facilities, easy access to great support, some common space, and consistent quality standards".

(Image: Damian Shields/Derek McArthur)

It also recommended moving to a joint funding and commissioning model between health and social care partnerships and local authorities, to break the ‘care group’ stigma attached to supported housing’s legacy as shared ‘homeless’ accommodation.

The report adds that supported housing may be considered as an option for young people who don’t have high support needs but who want to stay in a shared living environment with peers.

Queens Cross HA provided a case study for the report and provide supported housing for young people aged 16-25 and will welcome housing minister Paul McLennan on Wednesday.

Shona Stephen, QCHA chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Housing Minister to our new housing development for young people. We are very proud of the exceptional quality of accommodation provided by Queens Cross Housing Association and by its Housing First for Young People support team.

“We work together to provide homes for young people and the support needed to allow them to flourish in their tenancies.

"Our success is rooted in kindness, in never giving up and in a shared commitment to our young people across the organisation from staff to Board Members. The benefits of close collaboration between the support team and the landlord can be seen in the successes achieved by the young people themselves.”

Maggie Brunjes, Homeless Network Scotland chief executive, said: “Homelessness policy has undergone radical modernisation in recent years and transforming the way supported housing is used to support a small group of people is the final piece of the puzzle.

“While this report arrives in a landscape dominated by the housing emergency, it sets out all the evidence and the steps needed to reframe supported housing as an option that will help to address homelessness for people facing a range of social, health and economic disadvantages. Queens Cross Housing Association provides an excellent example of how that is done.”

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “I welcome the publication of this report, which explores how supported accommodation can make a positive contribution to preventing and responding to homelessness.

“The Scottish Government remains committed to tackling homelessness and improving the supply of social and affordable housing in Scotland. We will carefully consider all of the recommendations set out in the report and will respond in due course.”

Sally Thomas, chief executive at the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations said: “It’s essential that our housing system is fair and meets everyone’s needs, particularly at a time of a national housing emergency and record homelessness. This vital report sets out the importance of a joined-up, multi-agency approach and one of the core aims is to help to reduce the stigma of supported housing.

“Queens Cross Housing Association, like many SFHA members across Scotland, not only provide high quality, warm, affordable homes, they also offer a vital lifeline in supported housing to help individuals overcome many of the barriers associated with homelessness.”