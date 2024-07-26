That’s the attitude you should have had in the 18th century. To Africans, Europe is lost and found. Africans are coming to Europe to polish our artefacts. But Africa has lost its narrative and you can tell whose has lost their narrative by the number of charities collecting for them. See no one is collecting for lions. Charities spend a fortune advertising African poverty. Actually it’s not advertising, advertising tells people just how good a product is but charities spend a fortune telling consumers just how shit Africa is.

2 How many times/many years have you appeared at the Fringe?

I first did the Fringe in 2013 as part of a 3 hander. Since then I’ve done a show every year.

3 What’s your most memorable moment from the Fringe?

Gosh it’s had to pick just one. There are many involving staying late night in the bars of Edinburgh. There’s one particular Fringe when I rocked into the comics bar for a quick one and it was only when I looked outside and sun was coming through and I knew I’d had more that just the now. My thought was how will I do my show. Good job it was my actual day off.

4 What’s the worst thing about the Fringe?

The worst thing about the fringe other than expensive rentals and the noise is the completion. Given that comedians are self-obsessed, it’s difficult having conversations because we are all competing to talk about ourselves. The Fringe is full of brilliant talent and standing out is near impossible with everyone having microphones. Someone should take everyone’s microphone.

5 If you were not a performer what would you be doing?

I love biology but was not able to do it in school because we had to choose all arts of sciences so possibly, I’d be a biology teacher. I guess teaching involves a level of performing.

6 How do you prepare for a performance?

I space out the writing of the show over a period of a year. So I can test the material slowly over the year. When I eventually get to the Fringe, I try to be disciplined going home at a reasonable hour so I can get up and be able to remember my show. I don’t like performing if I am hungry of if I am too full. 3 pm is the perfect timing for me.

7 Favourite thing about being in Edinburgh?

Getting to perform every day is quite exhilarating. I also love the ease of being able to walk to a venue as well as doing lots of shows without a care about getting back home. I can just walk home leisurely.

8 What’s the most Scottish thing you’ve ever done?

When my husband comes over we usually go to a restaurant called The Whisky Rooms. That’s as Scottish as they come with neeps and tatties and a wee dram.

9 Favourite Scottish food/drink?

Scotch egg when made well.

10 Sum up your show in three words

Funny, thought provoking

Njambi McGrath’s new stand-up show ‘‘Benevolence’ is at the Gilded Balloon Patter House @ 3pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

Gilded Balloon Patterhouse/blether, 3pm. August 1-26

@njambimcgrath

Insta:@njambimcgrath

www.njambimcgrathcomedy.co.uk