A historic Glasgow school will be turned into flats after plans were approved.
Our sister title the Glasgow Times reported in September 2023 that a planning application was submitted to transform the former Allan Glen's School and the current Phoenix Centre.
The B-listed building at 201 St James Road in Townhead will be into homes as Glasgow City Council officials granted the permission.
Previously, the site has been vacant for a number of years.
Now, it will be developed into a residential structure.
The new building will have three storeys, a basement and a roof, with some of the homes also benefitting from private gardens and balconies.
The site used to be home to the historic Glasgow school for boys which closed in closed in 1989.
