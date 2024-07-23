The B-listed building at 201 St James Road in Townhead will be into homes as Glasgow City Council officials granted the permission.

Previously, the site has been vacant for a number of years.

(Image: Supplied)

READ NEXT: Plans to turn historic Glasgow school into flats

Now, it will be developed into a residential structure.

The new building will have three storeys, a basement and a roof, with some of the homes also benefitting from private gardens and balconies.

The site used to be home to the historic Glasgow school for boys which closed in closed in 1989.