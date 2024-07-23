When the van was taken to Coatbridge police station it was discovered, with the help of a sniffer dog, that there was a hidden compartment in the back operated with a modified key fob.

The modified key fob used to operate the secret compartment (Image: Crown Office)

A total of ten block-shaped packages – embossed with a Twitter logo - were discovered inside and were later found to be cocaine.

The drugs – which weighed around 10kg – held an approximate street value of between £801,840 and £1,002,300 if cut up for sale.

DNA belonging to Kurtis and another individual, who has not been identified, were discovered on the packaging.

Taylor, 30 and from Liverpool, appeared at Glasgow High Court on Wednesday, May 15, where admitted being involved in the supply of the Class A drug.

On July 23, at the same court, he was sentenced to six years imprisonment.

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said:

“This was a sophisticated effort to bring significant quantities of illegal and harmful drugs across the border from England.

“Kurtis Taylor will now serve a significant prison sentence thanks to the intelligence-led police operation and work by prosecutors.

“We are determined to disrupt serious and organised crime.

“We are targeting all people who threaten communities across Scotland, from drug couriers to those who direct their movements.

“With each case of this kind, we can help reduce the harm these drugs inflict on those communities.”