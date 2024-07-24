In the lead up to the 2024 judging, an 'unprecedented' 60,000 votes were cast, leaving the Guide’s team of inspectors with the challenge of anonymously visiting in a vast number of restaurants across the country.

The final result is said to provide a snapshot of "extraordinary local creativity and talent, personal hospitality and genuine community spirit".

Taking home the top spot was Bavette in Leeds, a bistro which impressed inspectors with the "natural ease and warmth of hospitality backed up by a menu of authentic and beautifully executed French classics".

Reflecting on their win, owners Sandy Jarvis & Clément Cousin said: "We are completely gobsmacked about winning the Best Local Restaurant Award.

"To be included in the top 100 in our first few months would have been a great achievement but to be the overall winners is such a huge honour and testament to all the hard work of the team since day one, so this is for them."

It's a huge achievement for the Bavette team, now read on to find out which Scottish restaurants have joined them on the list and who has been crowned our regional winner.

Fin & Grape

19 Colinton Road, Edinburgh

Named as the regional winner for Scotland was Fin & Grape, a neighbourhood restaurant found in the Bruntsfield area of Edinburgh that has a strong focus on Scottish fish.

On their menu you'll find the likes of line caught mackerel, friggitelli pepper tomato and lovage or cured sea trout with Thai curry, peas, kaffir lime and radish.

LeftField

12 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh

A small but mighty family run bistro in the capital city that's known for having impressed some of the UK's most formidable food critics.

It's a relaxed and intimate space where a seafood-led menu is complemented by a fantastic selection of organic wines.

Gloriosa

1321 Argyle Street, Glasgow

The only Glasgow restaurant to grace this year's Good Food Guide list is Gloriosa from chef Rosie Healey.

At the bright and airy West End space dishes benefit from a Mediterranean flair and are designed to be shared amongst family and friends.

Provender

West End House, High Street, Melrose

In their own words, Provender is a 'convivial haven for good times and contemporary Scottish, British and French cooking'.

As well as a nod from the Good Food Guide, the restaurant and bar also holds a coveted Bib Gourmand from the Michelin Guide which states: "Melrose is certainly one of the more attractive Borders towns and Provender has become a part of its fabric now."

The Whitehouse

Lochaline

Offering casual fine dining on the west coast, The Whitehouse Restaurant boasts a 'stunning' view of Lochaline harbour.

Doing this seaside setting justice the team is committed to showcasing local produce with a menu that changes weekly.

The Palmerston

1 Palmerston Place, Edinburgh

The Palmerston in Edinburgh works closely with local farmers growers and fisherman to reimagine its menu fresh every day.

In doing so, the team offers diners the chance to try something new with each visit and truly appreciate the Scottish produce that is available in each season.

The Dory Bistro

15 East Shore, Pittenweem

A treat for any seafood lover, The Dory Bistro serves lobsters, langoustine and crab landed less than 40 metres from its front door.

The Fife venue is also home to an art gallery where you'll find original paintings, ceramics and jewellery available to admire or purchase as a memento of your meal.

The Gordon Arms

Yarrow Valley, Selkirk

The Gordon Arms is a charming restaurant with rooms near St Mary's Loch in the Scottish Borders that is run by owners Bryn amd Oxana Jones.

Expect a menu of fresh, seasonal dishes like North Atlantic crab and Spinach Tart followed by Yarrow Valley venison wellington and kitchen garden rhubarb and vanilla crème brûlée to finish.

L'escargot Bleu

56 Broughton Street, Edinburgh

L’escargot bleu has serving classic French dishes with a Scottish twist on Broughton Street for an impressive 14 years.

The team says: "From bonjour to au revoir, we offer true hospitality in a charming environment, so you can enjoy the wonderful conviviality of eating out.

"Our sourcing ethos and cooking techniques affirm our dedication to real food with no shortcuts."

The Kinneuchar Inn

9 to 11 Main Street, Kilconquhar

Last year's winners of the Best Local Restaurant in Scotland have been recognised once again by the Good Food Guide.

With an a la carte menu "based on ingredients Balcaskie Estate and a handful of carefully curated partners " its no surprise that the 17th century pub and restaurant continues to impress.