A student aparthotel labelled by locals as a "disaster" has been approved in Glasgow city centre.
As reported by our sister title the Glasgow Times in April last year, plans were submitted for the demolition of the building at the corner of Cambridge Street and Renfrew Street.
It was proposed that the site would be replaced with an 18-storey structure containing around 160 student apartments.
In response, over 40 objections were logged by the community, who said they oppose the scale of the development.
One local, Ian Wright described it as a "disaster".
The 78-year-old said: “The average height in the conservation area is four storeys high because the majority of them are tenements, and this building is going to be well above the normal skyline for Garnethill.
“It's only approximately 175 metres to the East of the art school, so it's really going to end up towering over it, and as you know that school’s world famous and we don't really want to have anything that is going to affect the look of it because lots of tourists come there.
“And there's also the Glasgow Film Theatre, it's going to completely overlook that, and again, it's an icon and a lot of people come and photograph that as well.”
Despite the backlash, Glasgow City Council's planning officials granted permission for the project, the Glasgow Times reports.
The development will replace an unlisted three-storey building, which has been unoccupied for many years.
Papers state "the proposed redevelopment presents the opportunity to redefine a key site to the north west of the city centre and a one-minute walk from Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street".
