Total grant funding is worth £41.7million and will support eight operators across Scotland, resulting in 252 new buses and coaches.

These will be delivered by electric vehicle fleet specialist Zenobe, which will also wok on a Scotland-wide charging network for use by all buses, coaches and HGVs.

Premier Coaches, McGills Buses, Stagecoach, Hairy Haggis Tours, Maynes Coaches and D&E Coaches are all involved in the project, along with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

The government is providing funding as part of the second and final round of the Scottish Zero Emission Bus Challenge Fund (ScotZEB 2) – but the money will also help bring in private investment, the First Minister said.

Speaking during a visit to the Stagecoach depot in Dunfermline, Mr Swinney said: “Supporting zero-carbon buses as a sustainable means of public transport across Scotland will connect communities and open up new economic and social opportunities.”

He added: “This investment will deliver 100 new inter-city bus routes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 600,000 tonnes over the lifetime of the fleet by encouraging more people to swap the car for efficient public transport, which is crucial to reaching net zero by 2045.

“Every £1 from the Scottish Government will leverage £3.20 of private sector investment – demonstrating that our shared decarbonisation goals can be met by working together when it comes to removing carbon emissions from our bus and coach fleets.”

The First Minister continued: “All bus and coach operators, including those operating in smaller towns and communities, will benefit from both the novel approach to financing and the Scotland-wide charging network that will be delivered, helping other modes of transport make the switch to electric vehicles too.”

Steven Meersman, the co-founder and director of Zenobe, said: “We look forward to delivering an additional 252 vehicles and associated charging infrastructure with our consortium partners – this is on top of our existing 110 vehicles in Scotland and alongside our £750 million commitment to battery energy storage systems in the region.”

Chris Ashley, policy lead for the Road Haulage Association, said the plans for a charging network for buses, coeaches and HGVs “marks another significant step forward as the commercial vehicle sector seeks to reduce its carbon emissions”.

He added: “Moving away from fossil fuels requires a change of mindset on how everyone operates. The access to charging infrastructure via ScotZEB 2 is a welcome initiative to help commercial vehicle operators plan the introduction of zero-emission vehicles into their fleets.”