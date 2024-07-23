The Scottish Government will fund more than £40million worth of electric buses – and have promised to deliver a new charging network for buses, coaches and HGVs.
John Swinney said the vehicles would be used to serve ‘100 new inter-city bus routes’ throughout the country while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 600,000 tonnes.
Total grant funding is worth £41.7million and will support eight operators across Scotland, resulting in 252 new buses and coaches.
These will be delivered by electric vehicle fleet specialist Zenobe, which will also wok on a Scotland-wide charging network for use by all buses, coaches and HGVs.
Premier Coaches, McGills Buses, Stagecoach, Hairy Haggis Tours, Maynes Coaches and D&E Coaches are all involved in the project, along with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.
Read More:
- Mark Smith: Sorry not sorry: why my new car won’t be electric
-
The government is providing funding as part of the second and final round of the Scottish Zero Emission Bus Challenge Fund (ScotZEB 2) – but the money will also help bring in private investment, the First Minister said.
Speaking during a visit to the Stagecoach depot in Dunfermline, Mr Swinney said: “Supporting zero-carbon buses as a sustainable means of public transport across Scotland will connect communities and open up new economic and social opportunities.”
He added: “This investment will deliver 100 new inter-city bus routes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 600,000 tonnes over the lifetime of the fleet by encouraging more people to swap the car for efficient public transport, which is crucial to reaching net zero by 2045.
“Every £1 from the Scottish Government will leverage £3.20 of private sector investment – demonstrating that our shared decarbonisation goals can be met by working together when it comes to removing carbon emissions from our bus and coach fleets.”
The First Minister continued: “All bus and coach operators, including those operating in smaller towns and communities, will benefit from both the novel approach to financing and the Scotland-wide charging network that will be delivered, helping other modes of transport make the switch to electric vehicles too.”
Steven Meersman, the co-founder and director of Zenobe, said: “We look forward to delivering an additional 252 vehicles and associated charging infrastructure with our consortium partners – this is on top of our existing 110 vehicles in Scotland and alongside our £750 million commitment to battery energy storage systems in the region.”
Chris Ashley, policy lead for the Road Haulage Association, said the plans for a charging network for buses, coeaches and HGVs “marks another significant step forward as the commercial vehicle sector seeks to reduce its carbon emissions”.
He added: “Moving away from fossil fuels requires a change of mindset on how everyone operates. The access to charging infrastructure via ScotZEB 2 is a welcome initiative to help commercial vehicle operators plan the introduction of zero-emission vehicles into their fleets.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here