A long-established Scottish law firm has more than doubled its headcount and trebled its tally of fee earners within two years of changing ownership.
Garden Stirling Burnet, one of East Lothian’s oldest and largest legal firms, has grown its team from 17 in 2022 to more than 40 this year, with its ranks of fee earners climbing to 18 from five.
The firm noted that its turnover has increased by one-third in the last 12 months, without providing a specific figure.
And, as it approaches the second anniversary of its acquisition by Glasgow-based Friends Legal, the firm declared that it had “doubled down” on its commitment to investing in the region and its branches in Dunbar, Haddington, North Berwick and Tranent.
Tony O’Malley, managing director of Garden Stirling Burnet, said: “On day one of the merger we promised to bring an enhanced service and an exciting new chapter for a trusted brand.
“We’re well on our way to doing this and have attracted some top talent through the door to bolster an existing team that had a well-earned reputation in the region. The offices are bustling again which is helping to create a vibrant culture. As well as increasing access to qualified solicitors, we have also placed a strong focus on customer service, something that we feel is too often overlooked by the sector.
“As a result, we have introduced dedicated client care colleagues across all aspects of the business, whose remit is purely to ensure customers are kept informed and looked after throughout the process.”
The firm said in a statement that its acquisition by Friends Legal had resulted in investment across departments such as estate agency, private client, and commercial law.
Mr O'Malley added: “Our growth is not just about numbers; it's about enhancing our ability to deliver outstanding legal services.
“We are dedicated to maintaining fair pricing while ensuring the highest standards of client care. Our expanded team is a crucial part of this commitment, enabling us to handle more cases and provide better support to our clients.”
