Officers confirmed they pulled a 60-year-old man from the water, but he died not long after being recovered.

Police Scotland say HSE (Health and Safety Executive will be informed as soon as possible.

A spokesperson said: Around 7.30am on Tuesday, 23 July, 2024, we were called to a report of a man in the water at Belfast Way, Cairnryan.

"Emergency services attended and a 60-year-old man was recovered from the water.

READ MORE:

Edinburgh facing tram strikes as drivers balloted by union

Warning for motorists ahead of weekend closure of M8

"He died a short time later.

"Enquiries are ongoing but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

"Health and Safety Executive will be notified in due course."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 07:24 to attend an incident in Cairnryan, Stranraer.

"Two ambulances and an air ambulance with trauma team were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to hospital.”