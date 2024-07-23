Holyrood voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill in June, with only one MSP being against it in the shape of SNP backbencher John Mason.

Now the Act, which sets out to create 200-metre zones around medical facilities where terminations are performed – preventing anti-abortion protesters from gathering – has gained Royal Assent.

Read More:

She said: “This is really welcome news and a key milestone for women’s rights and reproductive rights in Scotland. Buffer zones are coming.”

A commencement date for when the legislation will come into force will be confirmed “as soon as possible” with Ms Mackay saying this would “stop the protests for good”.

The Green MSP added: “At heart, my Act is very simple, and means that nobody can be targeted, harassed or obstructed when they are accessing healthcare.

“I was moved to introduce the legislation after seeing shocking footage of braying protesters with megaphones and banners shouting at women outside a hospital in broad daylight.

“I was shocked and angry, and determined to put an end to it as soon as possible.

“It has been a long journey for us to get here, and a lot of people have done a lot of crucial work to make it possible.”

She thanked the Scottish Government for supporting the legislation, as well as campaigners whoA pushed for the change, including the Back Off Scotland group and Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) Women’s Committee.

Ms Mackay added: “I would especially like to thank everyone who shared often traumatic experiences with me and ensured that we delivered the most robust Act that we could.”