The MSP who spearheaded legislation that creates buffer zones around clinics were abortions are carried out has hailed it a ‘key milestone for women’s rights’ after it received Royal Assent.
Green MSP Gillian Mackay introduced the legislation in a bid to prevent women attending clinics and staff who work there from being harassed and intimidated.
Holyrood voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill in June, with only one MSP being against it in the shape of SNP backbencher John Mason.
Now the Act, which sets out to create 200-metre zones around medical facilities where terminations are performed – preventing anti-abortion protesters from gathering – has gained Royal Assent.
Read More:
- MSPs vote to bring in buffer zones around Scotland's abortion clinics
-
Letters: Buffer zone bill is an attack by the secular left on the Christian minority
-
Yousaf slaps down Mason and tells him to listen to women in abortion row
She said: “This is really welcome news and a key milestone for women’s rights and reproductive rights in Scotland. Buffer zones are coming.”
A commencement date for when the legislation will come into force will be confirmed “as soon as possible” with Ms Mackay saying this would “stop the protests for good”.
The Green MSP added: “At heart, my Act is very simple, and means that nobody can be targeted, harassed or obstructed when they are accessing healthcare.
“I was moved to introduce the legislation after seeing shocking footage of braying protesters with megaphones and banners shouting at women outside a hospital in broad daylight.
“I was shocked and angry, and determined to put an end to it as soon as possible.
“It has been a long journey for us to get here, and a lot of people have done a lot of crucial work to make it possible.”
She thanked the Scottish Government for supporting the legislation, as well as campaigners whoA pushed for the change, including the Back Off Scotland group and Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) Women’s Committee.
Ms Mackay added: “I would especially like to thank everyone who shared often traumatic experiences with me and ensured that we delivered the most robust Act that we could.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here