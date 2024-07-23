Aberdeen oil services company Proserv has completed a sponsor-backed management buy-out as it aims to accelerate its growth, and announced the introduction of an employee ownership scheme, in what it is hailing as a “significant milestone” in its 60-year history.
Led by Proserv chief executive Davis Larssen and chief financial officer Mark Fraser, the multi-million-pound deal is backed by GIIL, a UK-based investment vehicle of Glenn Inniss, the founder and owner of the GII Finance Group.
For the past two years, GIIL, through its subsidiary GII Finance Group, has supported the financing of the business alongside investment funds and accounts managed by its existing shareholders, Oaktree Capital Management LP and KKR.
Proserv, a global controls technology specialist, noted that it had, during this period, reported a 34% rise in annual turnover.
Oaktree and KKR have exited their equity holdings in Proserv with the transaction.
Proserv employs around 335 people in the UK, with 132 in Great Yarmouth, 170 in Aberdeen, and 33 in Cumbernauld.
The Aberdeen company said: “This transition enables Proserv to accelerate its five-year growth trajectory and extend its market presence in renewables while continuing to deliver exceptional value to its customers across its core business of oil and gas.”
Proserv noted it “employs around 800 people across 13 strategically located facilities in the UK, Europe, America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific”.
It added: “With an established customer base that serves major E&P (exploration and production) organisations and independent operators with its subsea and topsides controls solutions as well as other infrastructure maintenance support services globally, Proserv is also establishing a leading role in the renewables transition with its propriety ‘ECG’ holistic subsea cable monitoring system.”
Mr Larssen, who has been with the business for nearly 15 years, said: “Mark and I are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with GIIL’s strategic alignment as we progress on our journey to becoming the energy sector’s leading independent controls technology partner of choice.
“We currently have approximately 50% market share in providing leading-edge subsea control systems in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. Our ability to deliver solutions for both new developments and upgrading obsolete control systems to extend the life of older fields is of increasing importance as the world focuses on energy security, energy independence, lower carbon emissions, and a measured transition to a balanced energy portfolio. Our immediate goal now is to build on our strong reputation and strengthen our presence in offshore wind where there is a growing appetite for OEM (original equipment manufacturer)-agnostic warrantied controls technologies for safe and reliable wind farm operations.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here