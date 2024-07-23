EMPTY offices and canteens became a hallmark image of the pandemic. But now they’re filling up again, as homeworkers increasingly return to their desks.
For catering companies like Compass Group, this continuing trend is good news.
The company wants to grow its estimated 15% share of the reachable $300 billion food services market – and the numbers seem to be pointing in the right direction.
In a trading update for the three months to 30 June 2024, Compass raised its guidance for expected growth this year, to above 15% for operating profits and above 10% for revenues from existing operations.
This would produce full year revenues of around $42bn and operating profits of about $3bn, investment group Shore Capital estimates.
In a cost-of-living crisis, cheaper meals and snacks from often subsidised employer canteens look more appealing than the pricier high street. For big corporate clients like Microsoft and Shell, outsourced catering also adds up, both financially and operationally. In more challenging times, it’s “less of a headache,” one analyst said.
Based in Chertsey in Surrey and led by group chief executive Dominic Blakemore, Compass is already the world's largest catering group, employing around 550,000 people across more than 30 countries. The company provides contract catering to sectors including sports and leisure, education and ‘healthcare and senior living’ – as well as business and industry.
In Scotland, the group’s 300 sites include the OVO Hydro Glasgow, where Compass runs self-service kiosks. These provide quicker service for customers and allow “more time to enjoy the shows,” Compass Scotland managing director David Hay explained last year in a column for news site CateringScotland.com.
“Replacing the traditional bar service with kiosks, guests are now able to order drinks from the terminals and collect their drinks from the six collection points,” he added.
At Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Compass also works with Rangers Football Club and sports and entertainment caterer, Levy, to provide match day food and drink experiences with a focus on “sustainable, local Scottish produce.” Alongside its culinary expertise, Compass says technology is a key driver of future growth, with advances like digital screens being introduced at its venues.
Speaking to analysts, Compass Group said it had emerged from the pandemic as a much bigger business – as companies turn to outsourcing specialists to meet their canteen needs.
High food prices and labour costs have been challenging. But with easing inflation now lowering costs, the future looks brighter.
