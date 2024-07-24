The hotel features 27 “elegantly designed” rooms, each combining modern amenities with “charming” local touches. The hotel, which pledges to offer an “unparalleled experience of comfort, style, and exquisite local cuisine” also includes a “cosy” lounge with “roaring figure and inviting nooks” as well as spacious terraces to the front and rear.

Head chef is Shaun Lund, who grew up close to Aberlady and has more than 12 years’ experience in the hospitality industry. His career has included roles at Crieff Hydro, Duchally Country Estate, and Ballathie House Hotel.

Up to 80 guests can be accommodated for food, with the restaurant offering a menu that “celebrates the rich bounty of East Lothian’s local larder”.

The menu ranges from small dishes such as kedgeree croquette, curried mayo, and rocket salad to larger plates including flame grilled steaks, chicken, bacon and leek pie, and the “ultimate” Leddie beef burger with meat from local East Lothian butcher John Gilmour.

Robert Clark, general manager of The Leddie, said: “The opening of The Leddie marks a significant milestone for us. We have worked tirelessly to create a space that not only provides exceptional comfort and luxury but also embodies the spirit and charm of East Lothian. We are very excited to welcome guests and offer them an unforgettable stay.”

Wirefox added Ducks Inn to a portfolio which includes St Andrews golfing hotel The Ardgowan and The Bushmills Inn in Northern Ireland, via its Marram Hotels business.