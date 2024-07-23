Doktor Kaboom is an excitable, larger-than-life German scientist who just can’t wait to share the wonderful things he has learned about life. His primary message is that science is for everyone. “It isn’t hard, it just takes effort. That’s not hard, that’s just work, and that’s just life.”

The comedy is character-driven and intelligent without condescending to people just because they aren’t adults. This year’s show, “Man of Science” combines an exciting mix of past favourites and new demos covering everything from electricity to a homemade hovercraft. We’ll also explore dry ice, a chemical reaction, and a few surprises including something most people will never see because it only exists naturally on other planets!

2 How many times/many years have you appeared at the Fringe?

This is my third year. I came in 2022 to realize a personal dream and was immediately hooked. It’s hard work, but it is a month of solid joy! There is no other place like Edinburgh during the Fringe.

3 What’s your most memorable moment from the Fringe?



My first year, 2022, near the end of a show a child 6 or 7 years old (a bit young for my show but engaged nonetheless) raised his hand. I generally don’t respond, but he was adamant, and I have no fourth wall, my show is a running conversation. So, I stopped what I was doing and asked him what his question was. He stood up and proudly stated, “I know how to spell horse!”. I said, “Well, let’s hear it”. He spelled it, and the entire audience erupted into applause.

4 What’s the worst thing about the Fringe?

The term, “Children’s Show”. It makes people think a show is ONLY for the wee ones. My preferred term is “Family Shows”. This is what I do, shows that entertain everyone watching.

5 If you were not a performer what would you be doing?



I think I’d be a marine biologist. Living on boats and diving into remote areas of the ocean to discover new and exciting species seems to me to be about as good as it gets. The only thing better is what I’m doing now. Doktor Kaboom is the most fulfilling work I can imagine.

6 How do you prepare for a performance?

I listen to two things before every show: The playlist I have going for half an hour in the theatre to get the audience in the mood, and the audience itself. I mean, think about how wonderful it is that every time I go to work, I get to listen to the growing swell of excitement of families sharing their anticipation. It builds for the entire time the house is open and reaches a peak just as we start the introduction for the show. Every audience has a different personality, and I try to connect to the moment they are in before we even see each other. By the time I walk out on stage I am just as excited as they are, and our shared energy carries us together for the entire show!

7 Favourite thing about Edinburgh



The people! The audiences I get to play with, the other performers from around the world. Especially the ones in my living situation. I always share a house with some of the best street performers. They are magnificent.

8 What's the most Scottish thing you've ever done?

I once deep-fried some butter just to see what it was like. It was disgusting, but I ate it anyway and swore to everyone it was delicious.

9 Favourite Scottish food/drink?

I’m a working-man’s foodie, so a full Scottish breakfast is close to perfect, in my opinion. I’m also a fan of haggis, and this year I hope to give a go at a bowl of Cullen Skink, or Hotch Potch. I’ve heard great things about both.

As far as drink, I have to go with Irn-Bru, other than the obvious, of course.

10 Sum up your show in three words.

Science, Comedy, KABOOM!

DOKTOR KABOOM! is at the Pleasance Courtyard - Beyond @ 1.30pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com