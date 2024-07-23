Labour has suspended seven MPs who voted for an SNP amendment calling for the two-child benefit cap to be scrapped.
According to reports, the rebels, including former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, will lose the whip for six months.
The amendment to a motion on the King’s Speech failed by 363 votes to 103, giving Sir Keir Starmer a majority of 260.
All but one of Scottish Labour’s 37 MPs voted with the government.
Katrina Murray, the new member for Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, was one of 42 MPs who did not vote either for or against the amendment.
The two child cap was introduced by George Osborne on April 5, 2017 and prevents parents from claiming child tax credit or universal credit for a third and any subsequent child, if they were born after that date.
According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, it currently affects two million children.
Labour has long said that they would, eventually, like to remove the cap but say they cannot currently afford to do so.
The CPAG estimates it would cost £1.7 billion per year, but the government says it is more like £3bn.
In a bid to head off a larger revolt, ministers told backbenchers on Monday that they would consider ditching the “cruel” policy.
Along with Mr McDonnell, Apsana Begum, Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne, Imran Hussain, Rebecca Long-Bailey, and Zarah Sultana all voted for the amendment.
The SNP's Westminster Leader, Stephen Flynn, said Labour MPs had made a “political choice” not to lift “thousands of children out of poverty.”
He said his party will "campaign vigorously for the cap to be abolished at the earliest opportunity."
"The Labour government has a moral duty to go much further and faster to tackle child poverty. Scrapping the cap is the bare minimum we should expect.”
Earlier in the day, Labour’s Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall said driving down child poverty was a “real priority for this Government”.
Asked if that meant abolishing the cap, she told Times Radio that Labour was elected “on the promise that we would only make spending commitments that we know we can keep”.
“I’m not into a wink and a nudge politics,” she said.
“I’m not going to look constituents in the face and tell them I’m going to do something without actually having done the sums, figuring out how I’m going to pay for it, figuring out how we transform opportunity for those children, not just in terms of their household income, which is essential, but about having sustained improvements to helping people get work and get on in work, more childcare, early years support, sorting out the dire state of people’s housing.
“It’s got to be part of a much bigger approach.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel