The company produces laser targeting systems for Lockheed Martin, which sells the jets to Israel.

The Israeli airforce has ordered a total of 75 F-35s, with 39 delivered as of July 2023, and also deploys Apache helicopters.

Last November Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that the jets are used in Gaza, saying in a briefing: "F-35 jets strike terror targets and assist ground forces in very close proximity strikes"

Read More:

The protesters argue that by continuing to supply military equipment to Israel, both the arms companies themselves and the UK government, which grants licenses to sell them, are complicit in any potential crimes by the state.

Last week the UN's highest court ruled Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is unlawful and called on it to end, and for settlement construction to stop immediately.

There is also an ongoing case before the International Court of Justice, brought by South Africa, accusing the country of committing genocide in Gaza, something it denies.

The court issued provisional measures in January which stopped short of ordering a ceasefire, and in May ordered Israel to stop its offensive on Rafah, pointing to the "immediate risk" to the Palestinian people.

Jack, one of the protesters taking part in today's action, said: "Over the last ten months, the images coming out of Gaza have exposed the indiscriminate slaughter and cruelty being unleashed by Israel on Palestinian civilians. No one can pretend not to know the extent of Israel's war crimes.

Protestors blockade the Leonardo factory in Edinburgh (Image: Supplied)

"It is therefore utterly unconscionable that our government continues to hand over arms to Israel. It has always been morally repugnant, but it is now also clear that these arms sales mean the UK government is in breach of its own obligations under international law.

"That is why we're here today: because we will not allow weapons built on our doorstep to be used to massacre Palestinians. And for as long our government refuses to act, we will be forced to."

Rosemary, a teacher from Edinburgh, said: "I couldn't stand by anymore and watch Israel commit a genocide with weapons made in our own city. As people who live in Scotland, whose friends and neighbours work at this factory, we have a responsibility to put pressure on arms manufacturers to comply with international law.

"Every day that I see Scottish children playing happily in Edinburgh, I think of the thousands of children in Gaza who will never get to. It isn't a far away problem. It's right here, in our city, under the auspices of our own government."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.25am on Wednesday, 24 July, to a report of protest at a premises on Crewe Road North and Ferry Road in Edinburgh. Officers remain in attendance.”

Leonardo GB have been contacted for comment.