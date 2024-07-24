Protestors have shut down a factory in Edinburgh in protest at the ongoing war in Gaza.
The Leonardo plant in the capital has been targeted due to its components being used on the F-35 fighter jet, as well as the Apache attack helicopter.
The company produces laser targeting systems for Lockheed Martin, which sells the jets to Israel.
The Israeli airforce has ordered a total of 75 F-35s, with 39 delivered as of July 2023, and also deploys Apache helicopters.
Last November Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that the jets are used in Gaza, saying in a briefing: "F-35 jets strike terror targets and assist ground forces in very close proximity strikes"
Read More:
-
Visit by controversial Israeli ambassador cancelled as Scots Jews protest
-
An afternoon at the pro-Palestine student encampment at University of Edinburgh
-
Police Scotland accused of 'disproportionate' response as 14 arrested at Glasgow demo
The protesters argue that by continuing to supply military equipment to Israel, both the arms companies themselves and the UK government, which grants licenses to sell them, are complicit in any potential crimes by the state.
Last week the UN's highest court ruled Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is unlawful and called on it to end, and for settlement construction to stop immediately.
There is also an ongoing case before the International Court of Justice, brought by South Africa, accusing the country of committing genocide in Gaza, something it denies.
The court issued provisional measures in January which stopped short of ordering a ceasefire, and in May ordered Israel to stop its offensive on Rafah, pointing to the "immediate risk" to the Palestinian people.
Jack, one of the protesters taking part in today's action, said: "Over the last ten months, the images coming out of Gaza have exposed the indiscriminate slaughter and cruelty being unleashed by Israel on Palestinian civilians. No one can pretend not to know the extent of Israel's war crimes.
"It is therefore utterly unconscionable that our government continues to hand over arms to Israel. It has always been morally repugnant, but it is now also clear that these arms sales mean the UK government is in breach of its own obligations under international law.
"That is why we're here today: because we will not allow weapons built on our doorstep to be used to massacre Palestinians. And for as long our government refuses to act, we will be forced to."
Rosemary, a teacher from Edinburgh, said: "I couldn't stand by anymore and watch Israel commit a genocide with weapons made in our own city. As people who live in Scotland, whose friends and neighbours work at this factory, we have a responsibility to put pressure on arms manufacturers to comply with international law.
"Every day that I see Scottish children playing happily in Edinburgh, I think of the thousands of children in Gaza who will never get to. It isn't a far away problem. It's right here, in our city, under the auspices of our own government."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.25am on Wednesday, 24 July, to a report of protest at a premises on Crewe Road North and Ferry Road in Edinburgh. Officers remain in attendance.”
Leonardo GB have been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel