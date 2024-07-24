A Victoria Cross awarded to a sailor from Edinburgh in the First World War has been sold for £240,000 at auction.
Captain Henry Peel Ritchie of the Royal Navy was born in Edinburgh for his command of HMS Goliath’s steam pinnace at Dar-es-Salaam in East Africa on November 28 1914.
Capt Ritchie was 38 when he was wounded eight times in 20 minutes as he steered the pinnace to safety from a port which was then under German rule.
His medal was one of 250 being sold at Noonans Mayfair during an auction on Tuesday, with the collection fetching in the region of £1.8 million.
Read More:
-
Victoria Cross won by Edinburgh sailor in WW1 could fetch £260k
-
The medals were collected by Jason Pilalas, from Connecticut, who died last year, and served as an officer in the United States Navy, completing three tours of Vietnam.
Christopher Mellor-Hill, from Noonans, said: “The price achieved in the sale reflects the bravery and gallantry of Ritchie and the importance of the Victoria Cross.
“It was also the first Naval VC of World War One when the Navy was very busy blockading German East Africa and hunting the German battleship SS Konigsberg.
“It was active competition between a bidder on the phone and a commission bidder, the medal was purchased by a private collector.”
Mr Ritchie, who was promoted to captain on the retired list in January 1924, lived at Craig Royston in Edinburgh and died there aged 83 on December 9 1958.
The medal collection, which covers 200 years of naval history, also included 10 medals awarded to Lieutenant Commander William Ewart Hiscock, of the Royal Navy, who was born in Dorchester, Dorset, in 1886.
His medals were bought by a private collector for £140,000.
Mr Mellor-Hill added: “In his capacity as controlled mining officer at HMS St Angelo, Malta, Hiscock dealt with no fewer than 125 ‘incidents’ at the height of the island’s siege, among them an ‘Italian torpedo machine’ and other unknown types of ordnance.
“In dismantling the former, which contained a 650lb high explosive charge fitted with four firing devices and a time fuse, the clock mechanism whirred into action, but he calmly neutralised the device nonetheless.
“Tragically, he and his wife were killed in a bombing raid on Valetta in February 1942, just a few days after the announcement of his award of the George Cross, so it was presented to one of his daughters by King George VI at Buckingham Palace on June 23 1942.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here