2 How does it feel to be playing the Fringe for the first time?

It is very exciting and nerve racking to throw my hat in the ring and do the Edinburgh Fringe. I love taking risks though, and whether I’m met with acclamation or humiliation, I’m so glad to have the opportunity to perform. I can see it is a right of passage for all British and many international acts and it’s a huge honour to play a tiny role in something I can see is so much bigger than myself.

3 Why did you decide to perform at the Fringe?

Everything has to align to decide to perform at the Fringe: the drive, the timing, and the means. A feeling of ‘it’s now or never’, has to finally push you over the edge to register your show for the fringe. I’m hoping to procreate in the future, so I really wanted to do my first Edinburgh fringe show before that.

4 If you were not a performer what would you be doing?

I’d love to be a firefighter. I just lack the upper body strength. And I can imagine how scary it would be if I was in danger and the person who showed up to rescue me looked like me. But I’d love to get involved in some really risky situations and save everyone. I would be the least humble firefighter.

5 How do you prepare for a performance?

I try not to do any heavy lifting or wear myself out. If someone asks me to help them move furniture before a performance, I usually say no. I love watching other people’s acts before mine and laughing a lot, it makes me relax.

6 Best/worst advice you’ve been given ahead of your debut show?

I was told, the only thing that matters for your Edinburgh show is the title. I named my show accordingly.

7 Favourite thing about being in Edinburgh?

The historical architecture. It’s hard to feel anything but awe looking up in this beautiful city of art and culture. My grandmother studied at Atholl Crescent, which later became Queen Margaret University, at seventeen, during World War 2, and told me she had the best time of her life.

8 What’s the most Scottish thing you’ve done?

I’m not sure if this is the most or least Scottish thing. I grew up in Hong Kong, which has deep links to Scotland. As a child I was told the haggis was rodent like creature that had three legs and ran around mountains. In my room I had a stuffed toy haggis, who wore a tartan beret. I was very enamored with my haggis. I tried to start a fight when my friend told me it was just a type of sausage.

9 Favouite Scottish food/drink?

I’m a big fan of Scottish shortbread. I gorge myself on it constantly and it’s my go to house warming gift.

10 Sum up your show in three words

Wild, funny, vulnerable

Isabella Charlton’s debut stand up show ‘So, My Dad F*cked The Nanny’ is at the Gilded Balloon @ The Patter Hoose – Blether at 9.40pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.co