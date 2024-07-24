It will be presented to her at a special event held at Johnnie Walker Princes Street in her honour on Monday, August 19 during the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

The award celebrates the mark she has left on the industry as well as the fact she was the first woman to ever be appointed as a director of a film festival when she did so in Edinburgh in 1973.

During her eight years in the role, she transformed the Edinburgh International Film Festival into what it is today and built its reputation as a home of debate and critical publication that showcased boundary breaking films and hosting industry leading conversations.

The 77-year-old, who attended the University of Edinburgh, produced film adaptions of Roddy Doyle’s trilogy of The Commitments, The Snapper and The Van over five years from 1991 to 1996 as part of her work as well as Killing Me Softly in 2002.

After leaving her role with the Edinburgh International Film Festival in 1980 she took on a job as director and curator of film as the Pacific Film Archive at the University of California and she admits she is honoured to receive such an award.

She said: “I’m deeply touched to be this year’s recipient of the BAFTA Scotland Outstanding Contribution to Film Award. I was fortunate enough to be given the opportunity to run the Edinburgh International Film festival in the 70s and that experience shaped all my future involvement with different aspects of the industry.

“I’ve enjoyed so many collaborative relationships on which the film industry thrives and am so grateful for the fantastic support I’ve received. Huge thanks to BAFTA Scotland for this honour which I’m delighted to accept.”

She also worked with Colombia Pictures before becoming commissioning editor for drama at the BBC and later head of fiction at the National Film and Television School and her work has been described as pioneering and ‘and a true inspiration’.

Jude MacLaverty, Director BAFTA Scotland said: “Lynda Myles has been a pioneer and champion of film for over 60 years. Her expansive career has seen her assume many roles, from film producer, to curator, commissioner and of course Festival Director.

“A true inspiration, her appointment as the first ever female director of a film festival anywhere in the world, helped paved the way for many women in the industry and beyond that her passion for and commitment to critical debate and thinking, had a significant impact on filmmaking, encouraging filmmakers to reconsider what film is and can be.

“We are honoured to present Lynda with the BAFTA Scotland Outstanding Contribution to Film Award at our special event on August 19 and to celebrate her lasting legacy.”

Paul Ridd, Festival Director said: “Since coming into post earlier this year I spent time meeting with former Directors of Edinburgh International Film Festival including Lynda Myles.

“Lynda is a force of nature and someone whose extensive involvement and tireless work with the Festival has left an indelible mark on its history and its legacy. I felt inspired and energised by our meeting and I am so thrilled BAFTA Scotland will be honouring her this year.

“I am also thrilled we have found a way to celebrate Lynda in our 2024 programme with our screening of Axel Cheb Terrab's feature debut GALA & KIWI and Gustavo Rene Sanabria's short SIESTA both of which we feel embody her pioneering spirit of creativity and discovery.”