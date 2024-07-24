One of Glasgow’s busiest bridges is on track to re-open to traffic next month.
Network Rail and its contractor, Story Contracting, are now in the final phase of a £12.6 million project to replace the structure on Shields Road.
The bridge carries Shields Road over the City Union railway, which is used by freight trains and empty passenger trains travelling to and from depots.
The bridge had been subject to a weight restriction for 25 years prior to its demolition in Easter.
Since then, engineers have craned in the new bridge deck, installed new parapets (side walls) and put new overhead line equipment underneath the bridge.
READ MORE: Mass disruption to ScotRail services across Scotland
Ahead of its reopening next month, utilities such as gas, electricity and telecoms will be moved onto the bridge and the new road surface will be laid.
Laura Craig, Network Rail’s project manager, said: “It’s fantastic to reach this stage in our work to rebuild the Shields Road bridge.
“Now that it’s in place, we’re reinstalling the gas, electricity and telecoms pipes and cabling before the new road surface is laid, ahead of the bridge reopening in late August.
“We’re grateful to our neighbours and the local community for their patience whilst the road has been closed.”
The newly installed bridge will have wider footpaths, higher and safer kerbs, and a dedicated two-way cycle lane.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here