The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Detective Constable Iain Watson said: “Fortunately no one was injured but extensive damage was caused by the fire which was started deliberately.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious.

“If you were in the area at the time please check any dash-cam footage to see if there is anything that could help with our investigation. Likewise, if you have private CCTV.”



Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3485 of Sunday, 21 July, 2024, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

