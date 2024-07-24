Green Key certification is a mark of excellence in the tourism industry, awarded to establishments that adhere to strict criteria set by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

IHG Hotels & Resorts, which owns both hotels, said that achieving Green Key status means voco Grand Central and Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel are "dedicated to minimising environmental impact and promoting sustainable tourism".

Located in the heart of Glasgow, voco Grand Central has plant-based, vegan-friendly ingredients in its refillable bathroom amenities, energy-efficient lighting, comprehensive recycling programs, and water conservation measures like filtered and refillable glass bottles.

The hotel bedding is made from 100% recycled materials.

voco Grand Central is also working with Trees For Life to plant trees at a protected site in the Highlands. The hotel has pledged to plant one tree for every delegate attending corporate events hosted at the hotel.

Meanwhile, Kimpton Blythswood Square's flagship restaurant iasg is committed to sourcing ingredients from local suppliers who demonstrate sustainable practices, like hand-dived or creel caught shellfish, and fish which is line caught and sourced in waters where there is a healthy supply of fresh produce.

Furthermore, the hotel donates £1 from every bill to the Firth of Forth Lobster Hatchery, who hatch, rear and release lobsters to help maintain a healthy lobster population in Scottish waters.

iasg only uses MSC Certified suppliers who have a traceable supply chain and is committed to revisiting and investigating ways to reduce waste and enhance its sustainability credentials.

The hotel also promotes green transport options by offering rental bikes in the lobby so guests can explore Glasgow by pedal power.

Marcello Ventisei, cluster general manager for Kimpton Blythswood Square and voco Grand Central, said: “We are incredibly proud to have achieved the prestigious Green Key certification. The eco-label certification sets rigorous standards and requires clear demonstration of sustainable excellence to be achieved.

"This accomplishment reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability and our dedication to creating positive environmental and social impacts.”